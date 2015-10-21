RSS

Uw-Whitewater

It’s the type of announcement which seems to beg for cheesy puns and weak humor. I promise, however, that nowhere in this entry will I use words like “udderly” or “un-herd of.” This Saturday, UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department w.. more

Oct 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Eric Appleton’s Arrangement for Murder, No. 2 sounds like it might be a sequel. Or maybe something on an orchestral concert. As far as I can make out, it’s not either of these things. It’s a new piece being performed as a part of UW-Whitewater’s S.. more

Jun 3, 2015 3:55 PM Theater

curtains_thetenderland.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of UW-Whitewater - College of Arts and Communication

Feb 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

  As The Peninsula Players look to open their production of Lombardi just days before the beginning of the NFL season, an entirely different Vince Lombardi looks to come to Whitewater next month. John Pinero's impression of the legendary coach .. more

Sep 5, 2012 3:49 AM Theater

 As always, dating is complicated. And any stand-up comic will tell you it can be funny stuff. And so it was that a humble, little musical about the comedy of dating and romance lasted a very,very long time on Broadway. And with a title like I .. more

Jul 16, 2012 11:27 AM Theater

 As things progress into the summer there are more and more opportunities for interesting little road trips out to theatre just beyond Milwaukee County. A spot that might often be overlooked may well be UW-Whitewater. Who would think of going to .. more

Jun 19, 2012 2:21 AM Theater

 The end of April things get pleasant. The weather is generally more hospitable and everything seems to be well on its way towards summer. Just the right time for a trip out of town for an 18th century comedy of manners in Whitewater.  On Apri.. more

Apr 24, 2012 4:14 AM Theater

 The Missoula Children’s Theatre has a reasonably long history of doing kid’s shows on the road. Rather than touring with children for the performances, the group auditions from local talent that comes to audition. Kids get a chance to act with.. more

Feb 28, 2012 6:14 PM Theater

 The story of Poppea is an interesting one. A mistress of the Roman Emperor Nero back in the mid-first century, she lived to see herself crowned Empress of Rome. Her story was immortalized in a very, very early opera by Italian composer Claudio.. more

Feb 13, 2012 10:47 AM Theater

 Bo Johnson and Lee Becker are a couple of talented stage performers. The fact that they’ve been able to make fairly good money performing as musical deer hunters would strike a few people as being kind of strange. But actually, it’s a really i.. more

Oct 20, 2011 11:43 AM Theater

UW-Whitewater Theatre opens its Summeround Theatre season at the end of the month with a production of Joe DiPietro’s art world murder/suspense comedy The Art Of Murder. The premise of the show is funthere’s an artist and his wife. There is a p.. more

Jun 2, 2011 12:55 PM Theater

Somewhere in the prolific literary life of Geroge Bernard Shaw, there was an intimate, four-decade correspondence with actress Mrs. Patrick Campbell. This correspondence was the basis for the Jerome Kilty play Dear Liar.The 1957 epistolary dram.. more

May 17, 2011 4:00 AM Theater

Executive Producer Curt Wollan was impressed enough by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson’s book Growing-Up Lutheran that he decided to develop a musical about it. The resulting stage show Church Basement Ladies was such a success that Wollan.. more

Apr 13, 2011 12:21 PM Theater

As March begins, the National Touring production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof makes it through Wisconsin for it’s only two engagements prior to it’s mid-June series at the Marcus Center. March 1st, the show graces the stage of UW-.. more

Feb 28, 2011 3:41 AM Theater

The Missoula Children’s Theatre makes it to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium at the end of the month. It will be rolling into town about 50-60 actors short of a full production. Not to worry—this is always the case. The touring theatre company’s.. more

Feb 20, 2011 12:05 PM Theater

 Oh the shark has pretty teeth. And he shows ‘em pearly white. And in this particular instance, he's showin' em in Whitewater. The UW-Whitewater Theatre program presents The Threepenny Opera this month. Director Jim Butchart and Music Director R.. more

Feb 17, 2011 4:12 AM Theater

One of the issues tackled by Patrick Schmitz' new play theatre-centric play Back And Forth is the question of whether or not women have a more difficult time in professional comedy. (A staged reading of the play some time ago featured a talented .. more

Jan 12, 2011 11:33 AM Theater

The month of Halloween brings with it an interesting mix of opportunities. Here are four different opportunities for the weekend of the 31st: On The 28th, the Oriental Theatre kicks-off Halloween Weekend with a production of Angry Young Men’s N.. more

Oct 5, 2010 8:41 PM Theater

blogimage12160.jpe

