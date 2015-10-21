Uw-Whitewater
Three Excellent Cows Premiere In Whitewater
It’s the type of announcement which seems to beg for cheesy puns and weak humor. I promise, however, that nowhere in this entry will I use words like “udderly” or “un-herd of.” This Saturday, UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department w.. more
Oct 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UW-Whitewater Assembles a Thriller This Month
Eric Appleton’s Arrangement for Murder, No. 2 sounds like it might be a sequel. Or maybe something on an orchestral concert. As far as I can make out, it’s not either of these things. It’s a new piece being performed as a part of UW-Whitewater’s S.. more
Jun 3, 2015 3:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Tender Land: Modern Opera with UW-Whitewater
Feb 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An October Lombardi in Whitewater
As The Peninsula Players look to open their production of Lombardi just days before the beginning of the NFL season, an entirely different Vince Lombardi looks to come to Whitewater next month. John Pinero's impression of the legendary coach .. more
Sep 5, 2012 3:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Go To Whitewater
As always, dating is complicated. And any stand-up comic will tell you it can be funny stuff. And so it was that a humble, little musical about the comedy of dating and romance lasted a very,very long time on Broadway. And with a title like I .. more
Jul 16, 2012 11:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UW-Whitewater's Summer Shows
As things progress into the summer there are more and more opportunities for interesting little road trips out to theatre just beyond Milwaukee County. A spot that might often be overlooked may well be UW-Whitewater. Who would think of going to .. more
Jun 19, 2012 2:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
She Stoops To Conquer Whitewater
The end of April things get pleasant. The weather is generally more hospitable and everything seems to be well on its way towards summer. Just the right time for a trip out of town for an 18th century comedy of manners in Whitewater. On Apri.. more
Apr 24, 2012 4:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Touring Show Looking for Local Kids For Whitewater performance
The Missoula Children’s Theatre has a reasonably long history of doing kid’s shows on the road. Rather than touring with children for the performances, the group auditions from local talent that comes to audition. Kids get a chance to act with.. more
Feb 28, 2012 6:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Electric Guitars of Claudio Monteverdi
The story of Poppea is an interesting one. A mistress of the Roman Emperor Nero back in the mid-first century, she lived to see herself crowned Empress of Rome. Her story was immortalized in a very, very early opera by Italian composer Claudio.. more
Feb 13, 2012 10:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Guys & Does Return
Bo Johnson and Lee Becker are a couple of talented stage performers. The fact that they’ve been able to make fairly good money performing as musical deer hunters would strike a few people as being kind of strange. But actually, it’s a really i.. more
Oct 20, 2011 11:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Chance At Murder in the Art World
UW-Whitewater Theatre opens its Summeround Theatre season at the end of the month with a production of Joe DiPietro’s art world murder/suspense comedy The Art Of Murder. The premise of the show is funthere’s an artist and his wife. There is a p.. more
Jun 2, 2011 12:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shaw and Dear Liar: A Staged Reading Fundraiser
Somewhere in the prolific literary life of Geroge Bernard Shaw, there was an intimate, four-decade correspondence with actress Mrs. Patrick Campbell. This correspondence was the basis for the Jerome Kilty play Dear Liar.The 1957 epistolary dram.. more
May 17, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Church Basement Ladies Return
Executive Producer Curt Wollan was impressed enough by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson’s book Growing-Up Lutheran that he decided to develop a musical about it. The resulting stage show Church Basement Ladies was such a success that Wollan.. more
Apr 13, 2011 12:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fiddler On The Roof In Wisconsin
As March begins, the National Touring production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof makes it through Wisconsin for it’s only two engagements prior to it’s mid-June series at the Marcus Center. March 1st, the show graces the stage of UW-.. more
Feb 28, 2011 3:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Missoula Children's Theatre Looking For A Little Cast of 60
The Missoula Children’s Theatre makes it to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium at the end of the month. It will be rolling into town about 50-60 actors short of a full production. Not to worry—this is always the case. The touring theatre company’s.. more
Feb 20, 2011 12:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mack The Knife In UW-Whitewater
Oh the shark has pretty teeth. And he shows ‘em pearly white. And in this particular instance, he's showin' em in Whitewater. The UW-Whitewater Theatre program presents The Threepenny Opera this month. Director Jim Butchart and Music Director R.. more
Feb 17, 2011 4:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Southern Women Doing Stand-Up In Whitewater
One of the issues tackled by Patrick Schmitz' new play theatre-centric play Back And Forth is the question of whether or not women have a more difficult time in professional comedy. (A staged reading of the play some time ago featured a talented .. more
Jan 12, 2011 11:33 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Freaks, Serial Killings, Deer Hunting and Zombie Puppets: Local Theatre Halloween 2010
The month of Halloween brings with it an interesting mix of opportunities. Here are four different opportunities for the weekend of the 31st: On The 28th, the Oriental Theatre kicks-off Halloween Weekend with a production of Angry Young Men’s N.. more
Oct 5, 2010 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fall for Me
