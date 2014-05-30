RSS

Uwm Dance Department

The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year more

May 30, 2014 2:22 AM Classical Music

a_e.jpg.jpe

The infectious sound of African drums guided me to the rehearsal room at UW-Milwaukee's Mitchell Hall. Ferne Caulker Bronson, the choreographer and artistic director of Ko-Thi Dance Company since its founding in 1969 more

Apr 17, 2013 12:41 AM A&E Feature

UWM mourns the passing of it Dance Department chair Ed Burgess. The unexpected death of Burgess was announced only a little over an hour ago as I write this. The gentleman who had been with UWM’s dance department for over two decades, was also q.. more

May 12, 2011 8:34 AM Theater

blogimage6883.jpe

It was William Congreve who first said, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” but Beyonce Knowles might better know what that scorn feels like. Knowles felt the wrath of R&B veteran Etta James after performing James’ 1961 hit “ more

Jun 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES