Uwm Film Department

Two UWM film department graduates are making a feature film—and they need our help. Martin Kaszubowski and Scott Cary are directing Christopher Darling, a film about an indie rock star as he “descends into boredom-fueled hedonism” while on tour.. more

Oct 23, 2014 2:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

Originated in 1981, the UWM Student Film & Video Festival is one of Milwaukee's longest running juried movie festivals with recent editions documented on DVD. The Spring 2010 disc includes 19 short subjects. Many simply revel in the sense of exp.. more

Apr 25, 2011 11:54 AM I Hate Hollywood

Scott Hutchison’s unique, Scottish-accented voice has pushed Frightened Rabbit into the indie-rock limelight since the band’s 2003 formation. Hutchison began Frightened Rabbit as a solo project, to which he eventually added his brother more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Where bands like the Rolling Stones can be counted on to keep touring until the Grim Reaper himself sucks every last ounce of life from their withered bodies, other classic-rock reunions aren’t nearly as certain. Fleetwood Mac, for instance... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

