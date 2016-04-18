RSS

Uwm Mainstage Theatre

fe565553-9d0a-4f5e-8b53-b630261b0302.jpg.jpe

“There is little plot or action but there is emotion.” This was the reaction of a critic to Lanford Wilson’s Hot L Baltimore. It’s a very organic drama that originally debuted in 1973. It’s set in a run-down hotel in Baltimore that has be.. more

Apr 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

damn yankees uwm.jpg.jpe

It’s a re-telling of the Faust legend staged in mid-twentieth centruy Major League Baseball. Sounds more like the subject of some offbeat indie film than a long-enduring Broadway musical. The musical remains quite popular over half a century.. more

Nov 18, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

What is the tea party? Many have tried to answer that question ever since CNBC's Rick Santelli first launched the backlash with his trading-floor rant against the poor.Democratic operatives, for instance, say the tea party is merely a Repub... more

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage12235.jpe

Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more

Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4803.jpe

I try to resist describing bands too much based on their influences, but for the rural New York duo Phantogram, it’s hard not to, since they draw from so many and find such striking ways to incorporate them all into something new. Their debut full.. more

Jan 21, 2010 5:46 PM On Music

blogimage4803.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES