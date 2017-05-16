Uwm Peck School Of The Arts
'Artists At Work': Cedarburg Artists' Guild Celebrates Human Industry
Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more
May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
UWM's One-Weekend Run of 'Damn Yankees' Opens Tonight
It’s a re-telling of the Faust legend staged in mid-twentieth centruy Major League Baseball. Sounds more like the subject of some offbeat indie film than a long-enduring Broadway musical. The musical remains quite popular over half a century.. more
Nov 18, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Immigration Carves Out Lives In America At Latino Arts
May 8, 2013 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Print: MKE 2013 Lingers with Award Winners & Exhibitions
The long awaited Southern Graphics Council InternationalPrint: MKE 2013 conference concluded last weekend, a highlight to the year's creative events. Over 2000 artists, educators,and supporters of printmakers flowed through the city’s streets.. more
Mar 29, 2013 4:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
2011 Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individuals Exhibition: Sonja Thomsen
Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more
Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
'Rooftop Dancing' Looks to Reach New Heights
How cool is this? On the flat roof of the INVIVO Wellness building beside Stubby's Pub & Grub, along the Milwaukee River just north of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge, a lighted dance floor and seating will be installed for open-air performances... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
Chalk and Understanding: UWM's The Nature of Mutation
It’s a world of extremes. Things get extremely polarized politicallyintellectually. All rational people are left with is an uninspired middle ground. Extremes are sexyall or nothing and all of that. But they’re not terribly practical. There’s a .. more
Mar 11, 2012 4:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Samuel Williams "Instructions" @ Inova
International artist Samuel Williams came to Milwaukee to provide the directions for the final sculptures at the University of Wisconsin Peck School of the Arts Inova Gallery in his exhibition “Samuel Williams: Instructions.” Previously at .. more
Jun 3, 2011 1:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Brisk Swashbuckling Romance
If I’m not mistaken, Tim Braun was fighting with both a standard-sized sword and a cutlass. It had fallen on him to fight two people at once. He wasn’t alone in the combat. It’s actually a remarkably well-choreographed scene onstage at Marquette.. more
Nov 12, 2010 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Four Places
Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more
Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bay View’s Palomino Bar: Vegan Meets Roadside America
,Dining Out more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
UW-Milwaukee Dancers Provide New ‘Insight’
Co-Artistic Director Luc Vanier wants to fight thenotion that dances are choreographed by New Dancemakers: Insight ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Kenny Rogers
In his 50-year career, Kenny Rogers has recorded 65 albums, moved 120 million records and had dozens of singles, but none were more enduring than Rogers’ “The Gambler,” a song so popular that it was spun off into a movie and TV series, w more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Getting Radically Small with Ben Turk
Couldyou detail a bit of your revolutionary economic theory? OK.If we want to change Paint the Town ,Off the Cuff more
Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Grygny Off the Cuff
Michelle Shocked
Covering miles of musical ground on Soul of My Soul, Michelle Shocked works the tougher pr Soul of My Soul ,CD Reviews more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Triumph Over Adversity
While composers often display the influence of their forebears, few come to create a whole . ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Brewers vs. Nationals
The Milwaukee Brewers kick off their four-game series against the Washington Nationals ton Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee