Uwm Theatre
Washington Park Docu-Drama at UWM
Local playwright/UWM professor of theatre Alvaro Saar Rios developed a project with students to tell the story of the people who live, work and care about the neighborhood of Washington Park. They’ve developed a docu-drama about the history wh.. more
Oct 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Musical Intimacy and Emotional Ambiguity with UWM
UWM Theatre presents the premiere of Platonic: a new musical drama this weekend. Solana Ramirez-Garcia’s Platonic is a romantic drama set amongst college students on the east side of Milwaukee. It’s a contemporary drama about a couple of w.. more
Apr 22, 2016 2:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lanford Wilson's HOT L at UWM
“There is little plot or action but there is emotion.” This was the reaction of a critic to Lanford Wilson’s Hot L Baltimore. It’s a very organic drama that originally debuted in 1973. It’s set in a run-down hotel in Baltimore that has be.. more
Apr 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Orphan Train at UWM Next Week
Childhood has rightly become a matter of overwhelming importance over the course of the past 100 years. There is very little that seems more important than the welfare of children--even to passing strangers in this busy, busy world we have.. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Washington Park Oral History Project Staged Reading
More than just a social art form, theater is a dialogue. Alvaro Saar Rios welcomes that dialogue with This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. His new project has UWM theater students engaged in telling the story of the Washington Park .. more
Mar 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UWM Theatre’s production of Macbeth came and went in a single weekend at Kenilworth Studio 508. Set in an ambiguous contemporary age, Shakespeare’s tragedy was immersed in leather and denim. On,Theater more
Oct 26, 2015 11:57 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Macbeth 2020
There was Space: 1999. There was Camelot 3000 . There was...uh... Transylvania 6-5000. Now UWM Theatre brings us Macbeth 2020. Actually, it’s just Macbeth, but the promotional copy for UWM Theatre’s staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy.. more
Oct 2, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Year In Review Part One: August Through November
IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd shows per year, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season, continues through May as regu.. more
Aug 1, 2012 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Musical Sprint Through Three Sisters
Sandra Strawn decorates the set in birch trees larger than loneliness. This is where UWM is staging Director Rebecca Holderness' Three Sisters. Strawn's set draws on the depth of UWM's main stage to bring a feel of immensity to the production. .. more
May 4, 2012 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Design As You Like It
The design sensibilities present on the stage of UWM’s Mainstage Theatre can often end up being some of the best in town. Designers working with UWM end up taking some chances that have made for some really impressive work in the recent past . ... more
Dec 9, 2011 6:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stop Kiss: A Love Story And More
I absolutely LOVED Stop Kiss. The latest in UWM’s Labworks series, the relatively new play by Diana Son is staged in a very cozy studio theatre atmosphere wit just enough set and costuming to render background for a really good ensemble drama... more
Dec 4, 2011 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Juana de la Cruz as Badass Intellectual Hero
There’s an earthy gravitas about the eyes looking out into the lobby of the UWM Theatre Building from the North wall. Brittany McDonald’s headshot has a casual intensity about it that captures a bit of what makes her stage presence so appealing... more
Oct 22, 2011 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UWM Opens With Two Shows About Women
UWM Theatre stages a couple of shows this coming month written by female playwrights about women.The UWM Theatre season begins with a studio theatre production as UWM Labworks stages A Piece of My Heart. Shirley Lauro'Âs portrait of six women .. more
Oct 6, 2011 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2010/2011 Year In Review: Part Three
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of the.. more
Aug 4, 2011 2:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Age And Ancient Myth
Experts say that, what with advances in medical science occurring at the rate that they are, the average life spans of future generations are likely to double in the next century. Some fifteen years ago, the head of Alcor Cryonics said that prac.. more
Mar 13, 2011 8:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Echoes In The Basement: Rehearsals For UWM's JUDAS
Amanda J. Hull walks into the courtroom as Satan. Its the beginning of rehearsal. Before a complete run through of the show, UWMs Rebecca Holderness is working on giving further definition to one of the more creative interpretations shes maki.. more
Mar 8, 2011 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Writ From God: A Visit With JUDAS in The UWM Prop Shop
When I walk into the prop shop at UWM, I ask to speak with Sandy Strawn. I am shown to a woman who is toiling away on a piece of slate. She’s working text onto the slate in an Asian language—I believe Chinese. She’s working on a writ from God.. more
Mar 7, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
St. Monica In Drag--Costuming UWM's Judas Iscariot
Louella Powell sits at a long table in the basement of UWM’s Theatre building working on a wig. The wig is just one small part of a project that includes costuming for Sigmund Freud, Mother Theresa, and a large man playing Saint Monica as a drag.. more
Mar 6, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Approaching the Last Days With UWM
I’ve been given the opportunity for behind-the-scenes access for UWM’s latest upcoming main stage production. This is the first in a series of blogs . . . Can You Forgive?New Yorker Rebecca Holderness has been working with UWM for a nu.. more
Mar 5, 2011 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater