Uwm Union Art Gallery

artpreview_gallery2622.jpg.jpe

In “Haul Away Home,” at Gallery 2622 from April 3-30, Milwaukee artist Maggie Sasso continues her celebration of the relics of maritime culture with hand-sewn replicas of life preservers, oars, buoys, signal flares and other seafaring st... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:47 PM Visual Arts

film_salvationarmy.jpg.jpe

Salvation Army is a graceful, non-sentimental film by Abdellah Taïa, a courageous Arab Muslim writer-director, adapted from his controversial autobiographical novel more

Oct 14, 2014 12:19 AM Film Reviews

summerfest.jpg.jpe

Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

art_pre.jpg.jpe

Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more

Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Visual Arts

blogimage10230.jpe

Shocking pink, Schiaparelli pink, Kate Brandt pink: All colors, even all shades of colors, carry psychological impact. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery exhibition “Kate Brandt Pink” explores this theme through startling artwork that respo... more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

After graduating from the Warsaw Fine Arts Academy in 1974, Walder Dynerman eventually left his homeland of Poland to arrive in 1983 America with the offer of a two-year guest fellowship at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. The fellowship.. more

Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4456.jpe

After tasting commercial success with their 2005 major-label debut, City of Evil, which ea City of Evil ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2741.jpe

Summertime road trips of 700-some miles into South Dakota,the Badlands and the Black Hills seem like a rite of passage. This isthe most classic of vacations, especially for families, who followtypically flat and easy-to-drive I-90 for a glimpse o... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2231.jpe

Using the lightning rod of religious iconography, UWM’s Union Art Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation,” attempts to draw a through-line amo,Today in Milwaukee more

May 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2032.jpe

  Acollaborative performance and mixed media installation at UWM's UnionArt   April25 - June 13 at the UWM Union Art Gallery, 2200 E. KenwoodBlvd. Call 414.229 ,Art more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Inova Open House for Gallery Day last Saturday provided a unique opportunity to experience a variety of art forms supported by UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts. On the third floor of their building on Prospect that houses the Ino.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

