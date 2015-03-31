Uwm Union Art Gallery
Sewings for Seafarers in ‘Haul Away Home’
In “Haul Away Home,” at Gallery 2622 from April 3-30, Milwaukee artist Maggie Sasso continues her celebration of the relics of maritime culture with hand-sewn replicas of life preservers, oars, buoys, signal flares and other seafaring st... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
29th Annual Milwaukee LBGT Film Festival
Salvation Army is a graceful, non-sentimental film by Abdellah Taïa, a courageous Arab Muslim writer-director, adapted from his controversial autobiographical novel more
Oct 14, 2014 12:19 AM John Schneider Film Reviews
Milwaukee's 2014 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
‘Uprisings’ at UWM Union Art Gallery
Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more
Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
UWM Union Art Gallery Turns ‘Kate Brandt Pink’
Shocking pink, Schiaparelli pink, Kate Brandt pink: All colors, even all shades of colors, carry psychological impact. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery exhibition “Kate Brandt Pink” explores this theme through startling artwork that respo... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Interview: Waldek Dynerman
After graduating from the Warsaw Fine Arts Academy in 1974, Walder Dynerman eventually left his homeland of Poland to arrive in 1983 America with the offer of a two-year guest fellowship at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. The fellowship.. more
Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Avenged Sevenfold
After tasting commercial success with their 2005 major-label debut, City of Evil, which ea City of Evil ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dreams Become Legends
Summertime road trips of 700-some miles into South Dakota,the Badlands and the Black Hills seem like a rite of passage. This isthe most classic of vacations, especially for families, who followtypically flat and easy-to-drive I-90 for a glimpse o... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Mary Bergin News Features
Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation
Using the lightning rod of religious iconography, UWM’s Union Art Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation,” attempts to draw a through-line amo,Today in Milwaukee more
May 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cultural Convergence
Acollaborative performance and mixed media installation at UWM's UnionArt April25 - June 13 at the UWM Union Art Gallery, 2200 E. KenwoodBlvd. Call 414.229 ,Art more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
Leah Schreiber @ UWM's Union Gallery in "Crossover"
The Inova Open House for Gallery Day last Saturday provided a unique opportunity to experience a variety of art forms supported by UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts. On the third floor of their building on Prospect that houses the Ino.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts