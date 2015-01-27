Uwm Union Theatre
Festival of Films in French
Milwaukee’s 18th Annual Festival of Films in French is a tribute to that cinema culture and its offshoots in the French-speaking world. The two-week event, held at UW-Milwaukee Union Theatre, is a setting for contemporary movies in many sty... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:27 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reality
Reality TV is the opiate of the idiots in Reality, a dark Italian comedy featured in this year’s Italian Film Festival. Director Matteo Garrone focuses on Luciano (Aniello Arena), an amiable Neapolitan fishmonger addicted to a reality show ... more
Apr 21, 2014 12:11 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Festival Showcases Italian Cinema
In the earliest years of film, before Hollywood even existed, Italy was at the top of the movie business... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Up From the Underground
The '80s were a special time when alternative music was really alternative. A quirky documentary of that often quirky era, They Came From Underground, excerpts band concerts and interviews from a Kansas City cable show called "Joy Farm" produce.. more
Apr 21, 2011 12:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Badger Hockey releases TV Schedule
2010–11 Men’s Hockey Schedule (Dates and times subject to change)DAY DATE OPPONENT All Times Central TV (Internet)ICE BREAKER TOURNAMENT (St. Louis)Friday Oct. 8 Boston University 8:30 p.m.Sunday Oct. 10 Notre Dame/Holy Cross 3 p.m... more
Sep 29, 2010 5:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Gabba Gabba, We Accept You
The Circus Freakshow had it heyday long before Todd Browning’s 1932 cult hit film FREAKS. The appeal of seeing the utter enormity of human morphologyfrom the armless and legless to conjoined twins, dwarfs, giants, the surreally obese and so on .. more
Aug 12, 2010 6:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art Ritual Arson With Youngblood
It's been over a week since I've returned from outdoor theatre ins Spring Green, Wisconsin. The allergic congestion and subsequent inner ear infection have cleared from my head long enough to start speculating on the new Youngblood show . . .Ve.. more
Jul 1, 2010 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Walker's Hissy Fit Over His Unreal Budget Claims
Jun 2, 2010 8:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ Canyons of Static and This is Versailles
Milwaukee’s post-rock septet Collections of Colonies of Bees was well on its way toward building a national following after last year’s majestic full-length, Birds, but a collaboration this year with Bon Iver blog-magnet Justin Vernon (,Tod... more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
August 27 - September 2
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Today in Wu-Tang Clan News...
* Ghostface gets his grown man on in "The Wizard of Poetry," the first official track from his R&B album. Let the debate over Auto-Tune reheat... starting... now! * An incomplete and overstuffed (but apparently more or less legit) tracklist for .. more
Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
David Obey: Serious about Earmarks
If this item in The Hill is to be believed, then Wisconsin Rep. David Obey is serious about keeping certain earmarksso-called monuments to meout of a spending bill. Reportedly, Obey, the chair of the appropriations committee, and Cali.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Thank Goodness!
We no longer have to hear BA tell folks during FSN broadcasts that Prince has never hit a Grand Slam. Also, Braun as 5 RBI and Prince said "Anything you can do, I can do better" and has 6 RBI, once again giving him the MLB lead with 62 RBI is 64.. more
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Noises Off
In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more
Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dinah Washington - "All of Me"
Dinah Washington was one of the great blues and pop singers of the 1950s, with a big, sweet voice that inspired Aretha Franklin, but her records rarely captured her over-sized personality. Her best sessions were usually her jazz ones, where she.. more
May 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Welcome to the team, Mat Gamel
Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Favre to Vikings Already a Done Deal?
Hat tip to UniWatch for the link, but <a href="http://www.twincities.com/sports/ci_12382062?source=rss">this article</a> from TwinCities.com talks about Favre's bicep tear and says that Minnesota has nothing to worry about. It reads as though the .. more
May 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Cool Things You Can Do This Weekend
Some ideas: Raise a little hell for peace. The monthly rush hour vigil for peace will be held on Friday, May 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Its sponsored by the good folks at Peace Action.. more
May 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mar. 19 - Mar. 25
Thursday, March 19 Ben Folds w/ Jukebox the Ghost @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Withthe Ben Folds Five abortion bal,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee