This Week in Milwaukee: July 10-16
Ben Kweller, Veruca Salt and more! more
Jul 9, 2014 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
As the Crow Flies
Hermes (aka Mercury) looked slightly blue standing in the buff in the entry courtyard at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, though his stone-cold body wasn’t entirely nude. Tied around his trim waist more
Feb 19, 2013 2:20 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Republicans' War on Working Women
As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
