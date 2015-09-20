Va
Barracks Bash to Benefit Veterans This Month
With so much money funneled into the U.S. Military every year, it’s sad that US war veterans aren’t given more support once they’ve left active duty. It’s nice to see an arts group supporting veterans every now and then. Party-Girls Pin-Ups .. more
Sep 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Creative Arts Festival Featuring Veterans
The NationalVeterans Creative Arts Festival is coming to Milwaukee for the first time! Nowin its 26th year, the NVCAF represents thousands of veterans around the countrywho use creative arts as part of their rehabilitation, readjustment, recove.. more
Oct 27, 2014 7:25 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Fisher House Wisconsin Volunteers and Fundraisers
Since its founding in 1990, the Fisher House Foundation has built 62 Fisher Houses, which are comfort homes available free of charge to veterans receiving medical care for injuries or illnesses more
Jan 17, 2014 3:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso