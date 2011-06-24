Vacuum
Vacuum
Melissa Cooke's eight drawings on display at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) may send a shiver down the viewer's spine, but the exquisite graphite renderings also invite a closer look. Cooke juxtaposes technical elegance with terrifying..... more
Jun 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vacuum
Melissa Cooke's eight drawings on display at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) may send a shiver down the viewer's spine, but the exquisite graphite renderings also invite a closer look. Cooke juxtaposes technical elegance with terrifying more
Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vacuum
Melissa Cooke's eight drawings on display at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) may send a shiver down the viewer's spine, but the exquisite graphite renderings also invite a closer look. Cooke juxtaposes technical elegance with terrifying..... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vacuum
Melissa Cooke's eight drawings on display at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) may send a shiver down the viewer's spine, but the exquisite graphite renderings also invite a closer look. Cooke juxtaposes technical elegance with terrifying..... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee