Vagabond
Vagabond’s Pleasing Mix of Tacos, Small Plates and Americana Pop
The menu at Vagabond, which features an A-Side of taco listings and a B-Side of assorted small plates and shareables, is chock full of fusion delights. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:13 PM Brian Boyle Dining Out
13 Must-try New Foods at Summerfest
Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more
Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Nine Spots for Premium Margaritas
The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more
May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 3 Comments
Where to Eat (and Drink) During Downtown Dining Week
Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more
May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square
The Dude is coming back to Milwaukee as we get ready foranother Lewbowski Fest. The 2 day festival will be held at Cathedral Square downtownon Friday, August 21st and will continue at JB's on 41 Bowling Center on Saturday the 22nd.Friday’s Mo.. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Great Milwaukee Restaurants for Your Next Date Night
Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
New Food and Drink Options at Summerfest 2015
Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more
Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
From Rudy's to Vagabond
Rudy's Mexican restaurant at 1122 N. Edison has closed, and Vagabond openedquickly in its place. Owned by the same management group as Rudy's, Vagabond isalso a Mexican restaurant but hopes to be an active night life spot as well.DJs are schedu.. more
Jan 6, 2015 3:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
When They Come for Us We’ll Be Gone: The Epic Struggle to Save Soviet Jewry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Gal Beckerman
Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Fresh Cut Collective
Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Eatery on Farwell’s Classic Style
Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Summer Al Fresco!
In the last decade Milwaukee has seen a surge in the number of restaurants that offer outdoor patios, giving our city a vibrancy it hasn’t seen since the old German beer gardens of the late-19th century. Until Mayor John Norquist’s initiati... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE