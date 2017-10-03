RSS

Vagabond

The menu at Vagabond, which features an A-Side of taco listings and a B-Side of assorted small plates and shareables, is chock full of fusion delights. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:13 PM Dining Out

Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more

Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more

May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Eat/Drink 3 Comments

Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more

May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Brew City Booze

The Dude is coming back to Milwaukee as we get ready foranother Lewbowski Fest. The 2 day festival will be held at Cathedral Square downtownon Friday, August 21st and will continue at JB's on 41 Bowling Center on Saturday the 22nd.Friday’s Mo.. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:26 PM Around MKE

Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

 Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more

Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Brew City Booze

Rudy's Mexican restaurant at 1122 N. Edison has closed, and Vagabond openedquickly in its place. Owned by the same management group as Rudy's, Vagabond isalso a Mexican restaurant but hopes to be an active night life spot as well.DJs are schedu.. more

Jan 6, 2015 3:35 PM Around MKE

Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

In the last decade Milwaukee has seen a surge in the number of restaurants that offer outdoor patios, giving our city a vibrancy it hasn’t seen since the old German beer gardens of the late-19th century. Until Mayor John Norquist’s initiati... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

