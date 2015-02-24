RSS

Vagina Monologues

hearmeout_dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends berate him for chasing older men and plugs exciting events like Bondage a Go Go at Quarters on Feb. 26, The Vagina Monologues at UW-Milwaukee Feb. 27 and the Legends Recognition Eve... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:29 PM Hear Me Out

  This year, the Vagina Monologues reaches its fifteenth year. The milestone is interesting in that the monologues detail the concerns of women who were interviewed over a decade and a half ago. The concerns of the women interviewed by playwrig.. more

Feb 9, 2011 10:58 AM Theater

Since it debuted over a deceade and a half ago, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues has secured its place in theatre history. Easily one of the more enduring theatrical contributions of the  1990’s, the Vagina Monologues is regularly performed all .. more

Apr 12, 2010 11:32 AM Theater

blogimage6396.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up the final game of their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 6:05 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more

May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5173.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was Kumbalek/Nixon. ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES