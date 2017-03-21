RSS

Valentine'S Day

cover_matching_g.jpg.jpe

On a recentThursday night, I walked into a trendy East Side bar, ordered an IPA andproceeded to have a conversation with a complete stranger for about two hours.We engaged in the type of first date fodder we’ve all grown accustomed to—wher.. more

Mar 21, 2017 9:20 PM Around MKE

milwaukeechophousebcb.jpg.jpe

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more

Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Brew City Booze

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses the intricacies of breaking up and getting back together—as they relate to everyone regardless of orientation. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:21 PM My LGBTQ POV

candied-bacon.jpg.jpe

Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more

Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

valentines.jpg.jpe

The longest-running American soap opera on television is set in a hospital. General Hospital has been on the air for over half a century. The first soap opera to be set in a hospital goes further back than that, though. The radio drama The.. more

Feb 3, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more

Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM , Sexpress

dearruthie_valentinesday.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more

Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Hear Me Out

curtains_cupidcomedy.jpg.jpe

It’s never too soon to start thinking about Valentine’s Day. There’s something really romantic about the notion of planning for a little excursion out of town to someplace out of the way and unexpected without getting carried away and going on som.. more

Jan 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_deadmanscarnival.jpg.jpe

deadmanscarnival.com

Vaudeville-inspired circus-goth variety act Deadman’s Carnival will ring in 2105 tonight at the Hot Water Wherehouse on S. Water St. The venue lies in the cozy shadows of bigger venues. Located near the Kinnickinnic River, the spot is located just.. more

Dec 31, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

This column is for all the people who are not involved in a monogamous romantic relationship with the potential for marriage (if that hasn’t happened already). It’s for people who are not in a relationship at all, whether happily or unhappi... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:37 AM Sexpress

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Daily Dose

blogimage17637.jpe

For many years, the Florentine Opera, one of Milwaukee's longest-running cultural institutions... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage6446.jpe

Feb 11, 2011 5:45 PM Health & Wellness

Milwaukee’s popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

blogimage11307.jpe

When the guys in the indie rock band MGMT were faced with following up their celebrated debut album, Oracular Spectacular, they had the choice of making more music in the vein of their hit “Kids” or letting the music take them in a new, mor... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage11119.jpe

“American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox can take solace in knowing that sometimes the real winner of the show isn’t the contestant who receives the most votes. Last season, for instance, the flamboyant Adam Lambert was bested by more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11093.jpe

In 1995, newly elected President Nelson Mandela became the champion of South Africa's low-ranking national rugby team, the Springboks. To the nation's blacks, Rugby represented white Afrikaner elitism, but believing South Africa's pride was... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage9714.jpe

Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage4837.jpe

Jan 29, 2010 7:19 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage6446.jpe

The chair of the finance committee will lead the board Shepherd ,News Features more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES