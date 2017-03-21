Valentine'S Day
Matching in Milwaukee
On a recentThursday night, I walked into a trendy East Side bar, ordered an IPA andproceeded to have a conversation with a complete stranger for about two hours.We engaged in the type of first date fodder we’ve all grown accustomed to—wher.. more
Mar 21, 2017 9:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Working it Out On Valentine’s Day
Paul Masterson discusses the intricacies of breaking up and getting back together—as they relate to everyone regardless of orientation. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:21 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
102.9 The HOG’s Hosting Valentine’s Day Baconfest
Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more
Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Retro Radio Soap Opera Live for Valentine’s Day
The longest-running American soap opera on television is set in a hospital. General Hospital has been on the air for over half a century. The first soap opera to be set in a hospital goes further back than that, though. The radio drama The.. more
Feb 3, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sexpress Podcast: Birthday Gift?
Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more
Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Ring in the Red, White and Pink
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more
Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Cupid Comedy Next Month in Manitowoc
It’s never too soon to start thinking about Valentine’s Day. There’s something really romantic about the notion of planning for a little excursion out of town to someplace out of the way and unexpected without getting carried away and going on som.. more
Jan 13, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Deadman’s Carnival New Years Eve
Vaudeville-inspired circus-goth variety act Deadman’s Carnival will ring in 2105 tonight at the Hot Water Wherehouse on S. Water St. The venue lies in the cozy shadows of bigger venues. Located near the Kinnickinnic River, the spot is located just.. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hate Valentine’s Day? You’re Not Alone
This column is for all the people who are not involved in a monogamous romantic relationship with the potential for marriage (if that hasn’t happened already). It’s for people who are not in a relationship at all, whether happily or unhappi... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:37 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
John Doe Probe Has 29 Conservative Groups In Its Sights
The Florentine Opera Gets Romantic
For many years, the Florentine Opera, one of Milwaukee's longest-running cultural institutions... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
For Valentine’s Day: Love Yourself, Love Each Other, Love the Planet
Feb 11, 2011 5:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Gallery Night and Day Returns for Fall
Milwaukee’s popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
MGMT w/ Tame Impala @ The Riverside Theater
When the guys in the indie rock band MGMT were faced with following up their celebrated debut album, Oracular Spectacular, they had the choice of making more music in the vein of their hit “Kids” or letting the music take them in a new, mor... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Kris Allen
“American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox can take solace in knowing that sometimes the real winner of the show isn’t the contestant who receives the most votes. Last season, for instance, the flamboyant Adam Lambert was bested by more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In 1995, newly elected President Nelson Mandela became the champion of South Africa's low-ranking national rugby team, the Springboks. To the nation's blacks, Rugby represented white Afrikaner elitism, but believing South Africa's pride was... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party (2/13)
Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Valentine's Day the Natural Way
Jan 29, 2010 7:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
New MPS President Michael Bonds
