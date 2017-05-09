RSS
Valerie Christell
Thirty and Strong, Walker’s Point Art Center Celebrates Milestone Year
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more
May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Lots to See at Gallery Night and Day
Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly, two-day art event is upon us again. Stretched over April 21 and 22, Gallery Night and Day features 43 venues across the Downtown area. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art Meets Nature at Alfons Gallery
Alfons Gallery (1501 S. Layton Blvd.), run by the School Sisters of St. Francis, is the venue for Roy Staab’s photo exhibition “When Art Belongs in Nature,” open through Aug. 11. Staab, an artist noted for his elegant more
Jul 30, 2013 11:50 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
