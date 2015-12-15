Valerie Harmon
‘The Nutcracker’ a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM John Schneider Dance
Michael Pink’s ‘Giselle’
Michael Pink’s Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today’s Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Revising Swan Lake
In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more
May 21, 2013 7:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Revising a Classic
A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Peter Pan' Returns 2 Years Older and Wiser
On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature