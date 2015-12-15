RSS

Valerie Harmon

The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more

Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM Dance

Photo by Mark Frohna

Michael Pink’s Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today’s Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more

May 21, 2013 7:59 PM Classical Music

A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

