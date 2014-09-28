The Value Of Names
The Value of Names
Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more
The Value of Names
The Value of Names
The Value of Names
The Value of Names
The Value of Names
The Value of Names
Next Act’s Remarkable ‘The Value of Names’
Next Act closes its final season at the Off-Broadway Theatre with Jeffrey Sweet’s thought-provoking drama The Value of Names. This father/daughter drama is set against questions of politics, art and identity on a patio (designed by Rick Ras... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Characterization Via The Fourth Wall
For a variety of reasons, Next Act's new show the Value of Names has been a lot of fun to think about over the course of the next day. One of the more subtle aspects of the show that won't make it into my print review this coming week is the produ.. more
Apr 4, 2010 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
