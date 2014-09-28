RSS

The Value Of Names

bluestotherescue_2014.002.jpg.jpe

The Blues? - well that's just another name for thehuman condition; for the ineradicable dissatisfaction that is part and parcelof our finite existence.The way I feel sometimes - I feel likedrinking me some gasoline.I'm .. more

Sep 28, 2014 3:28 PM Visual Arts

solar_energy_facts.jpg.jpe

Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

Sep 4, 2014 1:11 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

curtains.jpg.jpe

TheSouth Milwaukee Performing Arts Centercelebrates its 10th anniversary this coming May with a variety programshowcasing local talent. The SMPAC website has some really excited textdescribing the event like this: “ Don’t miss this world premi.. more

Aug 29, 2014 12:30 PM Theater

campfire.jpg.jpe

MattZembrowiski’s Storyteller Theater returns this week with CampfireFollies. It’s a program of short scary stories told in afamily-friendly tone. The group had done something like this before onstage atSt. Thomas More High School. This week’s.. more

Aug 12, 2014 2:20 PM Theater

1959450_10152437814517480_1807487048314712782_n.jpg.jpe

Jul 10, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

wht.jpg.jpe

WisconsinHybrid Theatre continues itsold-timey radio spoofs over the airwaves on 91.7 WMSE. Actors play actorsplaying characters from an old Milwaukee that comes straight out of some weird,slightly anachronistic parallel past.Thiscoming week,.. more

Jul 4, 2014 4:52 AM Theater

main.jpg.jpe

Jun 30, 2014 4:37 PM Around MKE

blogimage10744.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10640.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10628.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10599.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10558.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10464.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch hunt more

Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10436.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch hunt more

Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Next Act closes its final season at the Off-Broadway Theatre with Jeffrey Sweet’s thought-provoking drama The Value of Names. This father/daughter drama is set against questions of politics, art and identity on a patio (designed by Rick Ras... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

For a variety of reasons, Next Act's new show the Value of Names has been a lot of fun to think about over the course of the next day. One of the more subtle aspects of the show that won't make it into my print review this coming week is the produ.. more

Apr 4, 2010 12:02 PM Theater

blogimage5135.jpe

The Maquette Women’s basketball team takes on Notre Dame tonight at 8 p.m. at the Al McGuire Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES