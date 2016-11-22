RSS

Van Der Graaf Generator

albumreview_vandergraaf.jpg.jpe

Backed on Do Not Disturb by longtime band members Guy Evans on organ and Hugh Banton on drums, Van der Graaf Generator’s guiding genius Peter Hammill sings with undiminished rancor against a backdrop of intricately shifting tempi and melodi... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:00 PM Album Reviews

One of the architects of Italian neo-realism, the movement that dragged movies out of the studio and into the streets following World War II, Vittorio De Sica is probably best known for his touching Bicycle Thieves (1948). Two years earlier, the.. more

Jul 1, 2011 12:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7009.jpe

After a debut album that was so infamously confined to a cabin in the woods, it can't help but come as a shock how nomadic Bon Iver's follow-up full length is, even if its expansiveness has been foreshadowed by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon's re.. more

Jun 21, 2011 5:22 PM On Music

    Playwright/standup comic Chastity Washington has been performing for two decades. She’s done the standard stand-up comic circuit, appeared on HBO, studied at Second City in Chicago and so on. There’s a kind of immediate connection with aud.. more

Jun 9, 2011 6:06 PM Theater

blogimage7042.jpe

Unlike most of their ’60s and ’70s contemporaries, the cult prog band Van der Graaf Generator evolved with integrity intact. Selling out was never in the cards for an idiosyncratic band forever below the radar of pop culture and beyond what... more

Jun 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage7009.jpe

Nadir's Big Chance ,Music Feature more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6966.jpe

At times dreamy, at other moments urgent, the organ leads the way on Trisector, the 11th a Trisector ,CD Reviews more

Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES