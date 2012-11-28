RSS

Van Dyck

Children hold a special place throughout the December holidays, even atthe Milwaukee Art Museum. Their current exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck,Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” offers a unique glimpse of this precious time.. more

Nov 28, 2012 10:03 PM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

Featuring paintings rarely seen outside of Britain, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” presents the incomparable art collection... more

Oct 24, 2012 9:53 PM Visual Arts

Dragonfly 1117 E. Brady St. 414-271-1244 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES