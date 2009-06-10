Van Hollen
About This Year's Summerfest Line-Up
The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Gentlemen's Hour on local PBS
Tyler Kroll of The Gentlemen’s Hour recently told me that the offbeat Milwaukee-based sketch comedy group will be appearing on local television. And you don’t even need cable or dish TV to be able to see them. When he told me where and when to.. more
Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Politicizing the Department of Justice
Thequestion is whether Van Hollen was coordinating with the RepublicanParty about this l Let the Hi-Jinks Begin: The Memoir of a Democratic Activist, ,Expresso more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Non-Issue of MPS’s Breakup
In an appalling attempt to create news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in its usual role Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Planned Chaos at the Polls
Who could forget Floridaand the infamous Katherine Harris, who refused to count legitimat Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, ,News Features more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features 5 Comments
Republican Vote Fraud
Republicanclaims of vote fraud were recently revived after reports that employees hired t What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
WMC Already Collecting Dividends from Buying the State Court
The state Supreme Court, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen and the big business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) handed Wisconsin residents a $350 million tax hike—and gave corporations a new tax break. Four jus... more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
A Few Words on This Week's Odd Billboard Albums Chart
This week’s odd Billboard album chart deserves a quick glance: 1. E=MC2, Mariah Carey 2. Spirit, Leona Lewis 3. Flight of the Conchords, Flight of the Conchords 4. Bittersweet World, Ashlee Simpson 5. When Life Gives You Lemons... more
May 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
County Ponders How to Increase Minority Participation on Juries
State Attorney General J.B. VanHollen put the kibosh on a plan to ask more minority resid What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments