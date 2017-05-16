RSS

Van Morrison

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band that helped define the early sound of progressive rock with “A White Shade of Pale," Procol Harum has released a record of 11 new songs titled Novum. more

Van Morrison’s solo career began with a mid-size American label called Bang. Bits and chunks of Morrison’s recordings for the label have been issued in the half century since, but The Authorized Bang Collection, a three-disc set, gathers ev... more

The Replacements were the most beloved punk rock band to emerge from Minneapolis’ flourishing scene in the 1980s. Veteran rock critic Bob Mehr chronicles their story in lavish detail with Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. more

Them was the band that introduced Van Morrison to the world beyond Belfast. A three-CD set, The Complete Them includes their two albums plus previously unissued demos, alternate versions and live tr,Album Reviews more

Van Morrison began his recording career half a century ago as a teenager with Them. Three re-releases afford a good snapshot into his early work: Essential Van Morrison, Astral Weeks (1968) and His Band and the Street Choir (1970). more

The latest release from the archives of one of the popular late-night ’70s show proves that “The Midnight Special” was nothing if not catholic. more

Although he was never one to romanticize suffering, for Hayward Williams, depression was the devil he knew. Over the years the Milwaukee songwriter had learned to accept the condition, and, like many artists, even take inspiration from it.... more

Soulful and thoughtful, Van Morrison had a gift for words and memorable songs. His fans argue over which album is greatest from his flourishing years, 1968-1974. A case could be made for Moondance (1970), an exceptional song collection whos... more

On Occapella, Jon Cleary—blue-eyed, English-born bastion of 'Nawlins-cooked R&B, barroom killer on the piano (and guitar), and one-time collaborator with Bonnie Raitt—applies his own appropriate brand of playing to '50s soul, gri more

  VanMorrison's explorations into Americanacontinue on Keep It Simple, afollow-up Keep It Simple ,CD Reviews more

