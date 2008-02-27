Vance
Vote for the Best Towns in Wisconsin
In January,the Traveling Shepherd invited readers to submit nominations for theirfavorit Shepherd Express ,Traveling Shepherd more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Gary Knowles Art for Art's Sake
Sedition at UWM
When we hear that sedition is raging out of control at the University of Wisconsi UWM Post ,Taking Liberties more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Is the Great Lakes Water Compact Doomed?
Last week, Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch (R-West Salem) and the chair of the Natural Res The Great Lakes Water Wars, ,News Features more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Glengarry Glen Ross
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater debuts its latest production tonight: Glengarry Glen Ross, Glengarry Glen Ross ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee