The Vanguard
Crafty Cow Teams Up with Bumstead Provisions and Vanguard’s Chef for Popup
Bumstead Provisions will host a Crafty Cow popup on Friday,March 31 ahead of the burger restaurant’s move next door to 2675 S.Kinnickinnic Ave.The popup, which runs from 10 p.m. - midnight, will featurea small burger menu by Bumstead/C.. more
Mar 20, 2017 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
How Vanguard Makes Bay View Great
Todd Lazarski shares his top things to eat at Bay View hot spot Vanguard. more
Nov 1, 2016 10:37 AM Todd Lazarski Food
Head to These Bars for Halloween
TheBrick Pub and Grill DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more
Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Brew City Booze
Head to These Bars for Halloween
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Bay View’s Vanguard of Sausage
The Vanguard in Bay View, open since November 2014, is already serving as a beacon of glorious encased meats in a city that prides itself on its sausages, but has relatively few dining options to show for it. Finally, you can get immensely ... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
The Vanguard Will Bring Quick Gourmet Sausages to Bay View
For being one of the city’s most bar-dense neighborhoods, Bay View doesn’toffer much in the way of late-night food. That will change a bit this summerwhen The Vanguard opens at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the former Home Barlocation.The bar a.. more
Apr 2, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Charles Allis' Garden Party
It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Changed Perspectives
Acclaimed Manitowoc photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann recently taught cancer survivors to use digital photography as a means to reflect on the changes brought about by their medical journeys. As suggested by the title of their more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Holiday Wizardry in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Laarks w/ Conrad Plymouth and Surgeons In Heat
“Tell me where you wanna live, Milwaukee or Eau Claire,” Laarks ask on their debut album, last year’s An Exaltation of Laarks . They certainly seem to have no reservations about being from Eau Claire, where they’ve benefited more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee