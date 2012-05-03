RSS

Vanity Theatre Company

  Born in a province of Czarist Russia, Kadya Molodowsky tutored children in Kiev in the early days after the Bolshevik Revolution. She went on to become a schoolteacher in Warsaw for children who lived in utter poverty. Chance, circumstance an.. more

May 3, 2012 11:49 AM Theater

blogimage8215.jpe

Perhaps themost unique insight of this captivating book is that nearly all modernrecordi Perfecting Sound Forever: AnAural History of Recorded Music ,Books more

Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Books

It was a pleasant gathering of people in the lobby of the 10th Street Theatre. Hardly a huge crowd, but certainly more than enough of an audience to seem substantiala very personable introduction for the newly-formed Vanity Theatre Company. Peo.. more

Jun 21, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

   The Vaudeville circuit flourished on American stages for half a century. Bet Gypsy ,Theater more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3863.jpe

Since their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and their label did the inevitable, dr Strong Enough to Break ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES