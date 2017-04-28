RSS

Var Gallery

arte7.jpg.jpe

Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more

Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Concert Reviews

artreview_vargallery_b.jpg.jpe

“Feminism,” running through Feb. 4 at Var Gallery, is a multimedia exhibition inspired by feminism—taking on this complex and provocative subject. More than a dozen local artists, mostly women, are taking part. more

Jan 17, 2017 1:47 PM Visual Arts

musicgateway_rubyyacht.jpg.jpe

With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature

artreview_vargallery.jpg.jpe

“Polly Caster Drawings & Paul Caster Photography” is on view through July 31 at Var Gallery, 643 S. Second St. An artists’ talk will be held during a closing reception on Friday, July 29. more

Jul 5, 2016 2:28 PM Visual Arts

ruth and mark.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Andrew Feller

It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more

Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

gallery_night_logo_000.jpg.jpe

Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more

Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Around MKE

danielflemingart_top.jpg.jpe

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11875.jpe

After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11574.jpe

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES