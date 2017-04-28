Var Gallery
Scenes From Arte Para Todos's Opening Night in Walker's Point
Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more
Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Artists Display the Physical Side of Feminism
“Feminism,” running through Feb. 4 at Var Gallery, is a multimedia exhibition inspired by feminism—taking on this complex and provocative subject. More than a dozen local artists, mostly women, are taking part. more
Jan 17, 2017 1:47 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Ruby Yacht Gets a Night of Its Own
With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Paul Caster, Polly Ewens find Beauty in Small Scraps
“Polly Caster Drawings & Paul Caster Photography” is on view through July 31 at Var Gallery, 643 S. Second St. An artists’ talk will be held during a closing reception on Friday, July 29. more
Jul 5, 2016 2:28 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Upcoming Gallery To Feature New Work From Artist Cbabi Bayoc'
Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more
Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Mark Mallman w/ Revision Text, Fable And The World Flat
After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview