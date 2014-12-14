Variety Hour Happy Hour
Variety Hour Happy Hour’s Post-Christmas Show
The day after the 25th there will be lots of people going to various malls to return various things. It’s the Friday after the single biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, so one could anticipate a lot of traffic out to the big malls in far cor.. more
Dec 14, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Variety Hour Happy Hour This Friday
Theregular Milwaukee theater season begins to shift into its first full month thisweek. This weekend Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee opens its production ofDon Russell’s adaptation of The Seagull from the second floor of theGrand Avenue Mal.. more
Sep 3, 2014 8:37 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Rent’ Remains Powerful
More than 20 years since it changed the face of Broadway musicals, Rent proves that its powerful message can still be told with urgency, poignancy and joy. Even theater lovers who previously have seen Rent would be remiss to skip the produc... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Active Honorees: A lively crowd of more than 800 AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW) supporters poured into the newly named Frontier Airlines Center to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary at the annual “Make a Promise” din more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE