Variety Show
Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Variety Show
Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices will celebrate their 10thanniversary with a variety show titled TenYears Together… Our Rhythm of Life running from Friday, May 20 through Sunday,May 22.The show will showcase some of the group’s most popular.. more
May 16, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Twisted X-Mas Variety Act Show
Itkind of looks like a cross between Halloween and Christmas. The TwistedX-Mas Variety Act Show looks like a fun, little adult evening ofholiday fare that will manifest itself within Club Anything on theevening of Dec. 20.Theshow features the.. more
Nov 25, 2014 9:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
MKE FOLLIES Showcases a New Generation of Milwaukee Performers
The UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts produces many promising artists who quickly leave town to build careers elsewhere. Katie Rhyme and Karen Zakrzewski, more
Jul 10, 2013 5:17 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Clownvis Variety Spectacular
I’d told my wife about this wedding a friend of mine was having at the Alchemist this weekend. Evidently the wdding will be performed by Clownvis.“Clownvis?” She said.“Clownvis.” I said.“Excuse me, I though you said Clownvis…like a clown Elv.. more
Mar 30, 2012 12:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Needtobreathe w/ The Daylights @ Turner Hall, 8 p.m.
South Carolina’s Needtobreathe have been fixtures on both the Christian and, increasingly, the mainstream charts with their sky-climbing alternative-rock ballads. They’re one of the few Christian bands that has been able to appeal to more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Colin Hay and Rachel Sage
A familiar face from the early days of MTV, Colin Hay affably fronted the Australian pop band Men at Work, scoring a handful of lighthearted Police-inspired hits like “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now.” Since that band’s hi more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony w/ R.E.D. 44
Since their rapid-fire, tongue-twisting verses and ultra-smooth choruses made them the biggest stars to emerge out of Ohio in the mid-’90s (outside, perhaps, of Drew Carey), Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have had a notoriously rocky career, falling ... more
Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
CBS Considers John Mayer Variety Show
From the Bad Ideas Department: Giving the least likable man in music his own television show. Time reports that it's close to a done deal. Let's hope that it fares about as well as Rosie O'Donnell's variety show. more
Jan 15, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Girl in the Frame
In Tandem Theatre continues its Midwest premiere of The Girl in the Frame tonight at the The Girl in the Frame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments