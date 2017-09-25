Vaudeville
A Passion for Programming: Interview with Milwaukee Film's Anna Sampers
With openingnight of the much anticipated 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival just days away, AnnaSampers of Milwaukee Film took time to talk about her passion for programmingand the screenings she is most excited about.Thursday is opening night. Wh.. more
Sep 25, 2017 7:26 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Auditions for GASLIGHT
The first two days in July, the Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for its long-running Vaudeville-style variety show. Gaslight is a diverse mixture of different types of performance that all mix in a fast-paced and family-friendly sh.. more
Jun 30, 2012 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Born Entertainers
One of the things that make Kelly Anderson’s sweet, wry new dance-theatre work Vaudeville! so successful is her choice of music, a knowledgeable selection of stellar performances spanning the century from Bix Beiderbecke and Judy Garland to... more
Feb 21, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
It’s Showtime!
Thespis, the world’s first dramatist, honed his revolutionary art in the traveling variety shows of ancient Greece, chanting poetry in alternation with the stunts of acrobats and clowns. The great modern example of this most ancient theatri... more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Vaudeville In Elm Grove
Vaudeville was a huge, network of variety performances that proliferated in an era dominated by only one major broadcast medium. By the late 1920’s, Vaudeville had almost died out due to the proliferation of cinema. About twenty years after the .. more
Aug 18, 2010 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Open Auditions For Neo-Vaudeville Show
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove has announced that it will be holding auditions for its upcoming show Gaslight Revue. It’s a vaudeville-style variety show, which means that the Sunset is really looking for any kind of talent at all here. Comed.. more
May 24, 2010 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Vanity's Theatre's First Reading
It was a pleasant gathering of people in the lobby of the 10th Street Theatre. Hardly a huge crowd, but certainly more than enough of an audience to seem substantiala very personable introduction for the newly-formed Vanity Theatre Company. Peo.. more
Jun 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cold-Clocked
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Umpire
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
Tribute to Vaudeville
The Vaudeville circuit flourished on American stages for half a century. Bet Gypsy ,Theater more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater