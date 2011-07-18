The Vault
'The Vault' Filled With Explosive Thrills
An international mystery by thrill-writer Boyd Morrison blends explosive, fast-paced 21st-century exploits with centuries-old intrigue. The Vault begins with an exhilarating high-stakes robbery that leaves all but one conspirator dead. The ... more
Jul 18, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Australian Thriller: Cops Cross the Line?
When Melbourne police detective James Jewel is called away to a murder scene in the middle of the night, his wife admonishes, “If it gets crazy, don’t be a hero this time, OK?” Apparently, shrinking from responsibility is not OK in his book. Det.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dec. 18 - Dec. 24
Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pigs on Ice’s Punk Spectacle
The idea of punk rock as an antidote to bloated, spectacle-ridden rock 'n' roll has become a standard trope in many versions of popular music history. This stripped-down, simplistic style of,Local Music more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 1 Comments