Veckatimest
Vote!
Is your state senator Alberta Darling?Or one of the other five Republican senators that is up for recall?Then you should get to your local polling place. And don't forget a valid photo ID (although you can still vote if you don't have it with you).. more
Jul 12, 2011 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Grizzly Bear
Remember when bands cared about albums as an art form? Instead of slapping together a doze Low ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews 1 Comments
Grizzly Bear Heats Up the Album of the Year Race
The unanimous praise for Grizzly Bear's Veckatimest, released today after months of Internet hype, quickly brings to mind the fervor over Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion earlier this year, so in coming months we can expect to see a .. more
May 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grizzly Bear @ The Pabst Theater, June 8
In between trying to contain the leak of their new album, Veckatimest, the indie-folk outfit Grizzly Bear has posted their summer tour plans on their Myspace page, and they include a June 8 stop at the Pabst Theater here in Milwaukee. The Pabst .. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bearing Up Nicely
The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t ,Sports more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Fiftieth-Year Festivities
Any organization that survives 50 years deserves to celebrate. The Milwaukee Festival Fifty ,Classical Review more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 3 Comments
Good Charlotte and Boys Like Girls
Channeling Blink 182 and Sum 41, Good Charlotte rode their simple, bratty mall-punk to stardom in 2002 with their hit album The Young and the Hopeless. Subsequent albums have proved less successful, but the group still does well on the touring ci... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Walter Becker Assesses Grizzly Bear, Talks like a Beastie Boy
One particularly interesting snippet from my phone conversation with Walter Becker that I wasn't able to get into this week's Steely Dan write-up: When I asked if he heard his influence on contemporary bands, Becker, who's incredibly self-honest a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music