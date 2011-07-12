RSS

Veckatimest

Is your state senator Alberta Darling?Or one of the other five Republican senators that is up for recall?Then you should get to your local polling place. And don't forget a valid photo ID (although you can still vote if you don't have it with you).. more

Jul 12, 2011 7:30 PM Daily Dose

blogimage7078.jpe

Remember when bands cared about albums as an art form? Instead of slapping together a doze Low ,CD Reviews more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage3797.jpe

The unanimous praise for Grizzly Bear's Veckatimest, released today after months of Internet hype, quickly brings to mind the fervor over Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion earlier this year, so in coming months we can expect to see a .. more

May 26, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2817.jpe

In between trying to contain the leak of their new album, Veckatimest, the indie-folk outfit Grizzly Bear has posted their summer tour plans on their Myspace page, and they include a June 8 stop at the Pabst Theater here in Milwaukee. The Pabst .. more

Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage4555.jpe

The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t ,Sports more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3797.jpe

   Any organization that survives 50 years deserves to celebrate. The Milwaukee Festival Fifty ,Classical Review more

Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music 3 Comments

blogimage2817.jpe

Channeling Blink 182 and Sum 41, Good Charlotte rode their simple, bratty mall-punk to stardom in 2002 with their hit album The Young and the Hopeless. Subsequent albums have proved less successful, but the group still does well on the touring ci... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4555.jpe

One particularly interesting snippet from my phone conversation with Walter Becker that I wasn't able to get into this week's Steely Dan write-up: When I asked if he heard his influence on contemporary bands, Becker, who's incredibly self-honest a.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES