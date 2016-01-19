RSS

Vega Star

musicgatewayallencote.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee songwriter Allen Coté describes his trilogy of “Sublimative Sessions” EPs as a series of stories. more

Jan 19, 2016 4:42 PM Music Feature

burgers.jpg.jpe

Aug 2, 2013 2:45 PM On Music

Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more

Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Theater

“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more

Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9472.jpe

With a try-anythingmentality where electric guitars are often traded for ukuleles, The Ma Awakens ,Local Music more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage7013.jpe

Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage5552.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES