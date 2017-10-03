Vegan
Where Do Vegans Get Their Protein?
In this society, we’re misled to believe that meat and dairy products are the sole source of protein. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:45 PM Madeline from Bunny's Bite Being Vegan
I Love the Taste of Meat Too Much. Don't You Miss Bacon?
I could never be vegan, I love the taste of meat too much. Don't you miss bacon?!— Curious Dear Curious, Turns out, vegans don,Vegan more
Sep 8, 2017 1:04 PM Madeline from Bunny's Bite Being Vegan
On the Bus: The New Addition to the Public Market is Vegan
"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak.. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Beginners Guide to Going Vegan
It is an exciting time to go vegan! Since 2014, there has been a 600% increase in veganism in the United States largely due to readily available information about the health benefits of being vegan and how a plant-based diet can help save t... more
Aug 1, 2017 4:04 PM Amy Zignego Being Vegan 1 Comments
Vegan Summer Grilling Tips
You’ll find tons of amazing vegan foods you can prepare on the grill! There are incredible faux meats, including burgers and sausages that cook up perfectly on the grill or you can pick out your favorite vegetables and fruit and give them t... more
Jul 4, 2017 3:43 PM Vegan MKE Being Vegan
Is Being Vegan Difficult in Milwaukee?
I'm interested in being vegan, but isn't that going to be really difficult in Milwaukee, the land of cheese and brats? - Curious Dear Curious, Actually, it’s really quite,Vegan more
May 30, 2017 3:53 PM Vegan MKE Being Vegan
The Riverwest Co-Op Café Serves the Community
The Riverwest Co-Op Café takes to heart feedback that other kitchens might roll their eyes at. more
Apr 26, 2016 2:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
Radio WHT's Nutcracker Prequel
The Milwaukee Ballets next annual production of The Nutcracker opens at the middle of the month. People flock to the show as part of some strange desire to finally figure out what it's all about. It's not an easy story to understand and all that .. more
Nov 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Palomino: Where Vegans and Meat-Eaters Meet
The Palomino (2491 S. Superior St.) is located in a vintage Bay View corner bar. While the amenities include pool tables, most of the customers are here for the Southern-style food. There are classics like chicken-fried steak more
Mar 24, 2013 4:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Soup’s On Gets a Second Life as a Cookbook
As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Transfer Pizzeria Brings New Flavors to Milwaukee
Good pizza can easily be found in Milwaukee, a city that once had tight, thriving Italian neighborhoods in the Third Ward and Bay View. And while pizza ovens popped up all over town in the years following World War II, it took a more recent... more
Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
The National's Pleasant Café Vibe
The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be s... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Cuban Printmaking
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Future Green’s Creative Café Tarragon
There is an interesting, eco-friendly shop in Bay View named Future Green (2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). Though it’s not large, it has a wide choice of organic clothing, hand-woven fabrics and organic cleaning supplies. There is even a biodeg... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Lowercase centro cafe Ups the Standards in Riverwest
Thecafe’s discreet entry features only a small sign on the front door. Butword is definitely out about centro cafe, so weekends and even weekdayevenings can be very busy—and for good reaso,Dining Out more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Meat or Magic?
Thebasic differences in these outlooks summarize polarizing beliefs in ourapproach to he TyWade, D.C., received his doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropracticand has a privat ,Wellness Warriors more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Ty Wade, D.C. and David Wade Around MKE