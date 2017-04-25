Vegetarian Food
Slow Pokes Coconut Milk Kefir
Kathleen McGlone, owner of Slow Pokes (1229 12th Ave., Grafton) store and café, was a pioneer in providing food for people with eating restrictions when she opened in 2006. As someone who suffered from health issues in the past, she wanted ... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:20 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Global Cuisine, Local Sources
A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more
Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Lora Nigro Dining Preview
Café Manna: Veggie, Vegan and Raw
Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road) is a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, but for the serious vegetarian, the rewards are worth it. Symbols on the menu indicate items more
Jul 10, 2013 11:10 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview