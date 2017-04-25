RSS

Vegetarian Food

slowpokes.jpg.jpe

Kathleen McGlone, owner of Slow Pokes (1229 12th Ave., Grafton) store and café, was a pioneer in providing food for people with eating restrictions when she opened in 2006. As someone who suffered from health issues in the past, she wanted ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:20 PM Eat/Drink

diningout.jpg.jpe

A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more

Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Dining Preview

cafemana.jpg.jpe

Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road) is a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, but for the serious vegetarian, the rewards are worth it. Symbols on the menu indicate items more

Jul 10, 2013 11:10 PM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES