RSS

Vegetarian

eatdrink_riverwestcoop_bibimbop_b.jpg.jpe

The Riverwest Co-Op Café takes to heart feedback that other kitchens might roll their eyes at. more

Apr 26, 2016 2:59 PM Eat/Drink

craftbeercompass_osogoldenrayofsourshine.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more

Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Eat/Drink

tortas.jpg.jpe

My mission: Try as many tortas as I could at JC King's Tortas, a small Mexican restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side. What actually happened: I tried four, cried uncle and left stuffed and happy.,Dining Out more

Jul 30, 2014 11:10 AM Dining Preview

The Milwaukee Ballets next annual production of The Nutcracker opens at the middle of the month. People flock to the show as part of some strange desire to finally figure out what it's all about. It's not an easy story to understand and all that .. more

Nov 28, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

It's only been a few years since Milwaukee discovered the joys of food truck dining. Downtown, at festivals and farmer's markets, the variety of mobile food options continues to expand. Demand for these popular vendors is more

May 6, 2013 5:08 PM Dining Preview

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Dining Preview

diningout_casablanca_b.jpg.jpe

Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

eatdrinkz.jpg.jpe

Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more

Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18702.jpe

The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18042.jpe

The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be s... more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I realize I’d only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It’s so difficult to know what to say . . . she w.. more

Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Theater

blogimage15078.jpe

Among the few area restaurants devoted to vegetarian food, most have basic settings. One exception is Café Manna, which opened in Brookfield Town Centre in 2008. Located in the building just east of Sendik's Market, Café Manna is an invitin... more

Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

There’s really no standard schedule for promoting a theatre show in Milwaukee. Seasons get announced at various times by various theatre companies. Shows from smaller companies have been known to pop-up at the last minute. Sometimes it gets confu.. more

Dec 2, 2010 1:27 PM Theater

blogimage11249.jpe

When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Two University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee art professors collaborate in dual exhibitions this April and May, sharing space at the Historic Third Ward’s Elaine Erickson’s Gallery and the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel St.. more

May 3, 2010 3:59 PM Visual Arts

blogimage9732.jpe

There is an interesting, eco-friendly shop in Bay View named Future Green (2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). Though it’s not large, it has a wide choice of organic clothing, hand-woven fabrics and organic cleaning supplies. There is even a biodeg... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage7607.jpe

Despitethe name, when you enter Lucky Liu’s you feel as if you have entered asmall Japanese restaurant. It is an attractive place with a sparedecor, wooden floors, simple tables and a four-seat ,Dining Out more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I think this is Cody Adams  - crazy high leg kickProof of how little Michael Marseco really isLawrie getting out of the way of an inside pitchCutter Dykstra really likes to dance when he's on base. It seemed pre-meditated. Each pitch he stepped of.. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

123915031249dbeee881dd1.jpg.jpe

Thistypical Mexican menu features tacos, tostadas, enchiladas and chilerellenos, with one whole page devoted to seafood. A few dishes aremarked with the warning “red hot sauce!” You’,Dining Out more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2830.jpe

A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES