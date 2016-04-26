Vegetarian
The Riverwest Co-Op Café Serves the Community
The Riverwest Co-Op Café takes to heart feedback that other kitchens might roll their eyes at. more
Apr 26, 2016 2:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
This Week’s Featured Beer: O’so Golden RAY of Sourshine
Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more
Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Pachuquena or Texana? JC King's Offers Abundant Torta Combinations
My mission: Try as many tortas as I could at JC King's Tortas, a small Mexican restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side. What actually happened: I tried four, cried uncle and left stuffed and happy.,Dining Out more
Jul 30, 2014 11:10 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Radio WHT's Nutcracker Prequel
The Milwaukee Ballets next annual production of The Nutcracker opens at the middle of the month. People flock to the show as part of some strange desire to finally figure out what it's all about. It's not an easy story to understand and all that .. more
Nov 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soup's On at Simmer Truck
It's only been a few years since Milwaukee discovered the joys of food truck dining. Downtown, at festivals and farmer's markets, the variety of mobile food options continues to expand. Demand for these popular vendors is more
May 6, 2013 5:08 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Soup’s On Gets a Second Life as a Cookbook
As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Casablanca Takes It to the Next Level
Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bun Me: Vietnamese Sandwich, Via Cart
Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more
Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Sven's Café Opens Downtown Location
The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The National's Pleasant Café Vibe
The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be s... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Loss of Rose Pickering
I realize I’d only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It’s so difficult to know what to say . . . she w.. more
Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Café Manna's Refreshing Vegetarian Menu
Among the few area restaurants devoted to vegetarian food, most have basic settings. One exception is Café Manna, which opened in Brookfield Town Centre in 2008. Located in the building just east of Sendik's Market, Café Manna is an invitin... more
Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Mother Courage In March
There’s really no standard schedule for promoting a theatre show in Milwaukee. Seasons get announced at various times by various theatre companies. Shows from smaller companies have been known to pop-up at the last minute. Sometimes it gets confu.. more
Dec 2, 2010 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Vegetarians Rejoice at Riviera Maya
When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Jessica Meuninck-Ganger @ Print Press Play
Two University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee art professors collaborate in dual exhibitions this April and May, sharing space at the Historic Third Ward’s Elaine Erickson’s Gallery and the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel St.. more
May 3, 2010 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Future Green’s Creative Café Tarragon
There is an interesting, eco-friendly shop in Bay View named Future Green (2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). Though it’s not large, it has a wide choice of organic clothing, hand-woven fabrics and organic cleaning supplies. There is even a biodeg... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Where China meets Japan
Despitethe name, when you enter Lucky Liu’s you feel as if you have entered asmall Japanese restaurant. It is an attractive place with a sparedecor, wooden floors, simple tables and a four-seat ,Dining Out more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Border Battle Pictures
I think this is Cody Adams - crazy high leg kickProof of how little Michael Marseco really isLawrie getting out of the way of an inside pitchCutter Dykstra really likes to dance when he's on base. It seemed pre-meditated. Each pitch he stepped of.. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Fire and Spice
Thistypical Mexican menu features tacos, tostadas, enchiladas and chilerellenos, with one whole page devoted to seafood. A few dishes aremarked with the warning “red hot sauce!” You’,Dining Out more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
New songs from Ghostface, Method Man and Redman
A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music