R.I.P. Scott Weiland
Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland has died at age 48, multiple publications are reporting. Weiland's official Facebook page confirmed the news with a post this morning that read, "Scott Weiland, best known as th.. more
Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tulip Blossoms With Lunch, Gluten-Free Menus
Milwaukee’s first and only fine-dining Turkish restaurant, Tulip (360 E. Erie St.), continues to shine after more than three years in business. The inviting interior features a fireplace, some sofas and spacious tables. Tasteful Turkish han... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Skylight's RENT In Perspective
The Skylight Opera Theatre closes out its season in part with a production of Jonathan Larson'’s early '‘90'’s musical RENT. Having seen larger and smaller productions of the show, the Skylight’s staging ends up exactly as expected: more intimate.. more
May 23, 2010 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pygmalion At Ten Chimneys Monday
My wife keeps suggesting that we go to Ten Chimneys some time. The grand estate of golden age Broadway talents Alfred Lunt and Fontanne would certainly be interesting, but the $30 it would cost to tour the place always seems more than a bit proh.. more
Mar 17, 2010 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Weiland @ The Pabst Theater
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Scott Weiland (1/30)
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Why Are So Many Hard-Rock Singers Replaceable?
After weeks of rumors, Velvet Revolver announced yesterday that it was parting with singer Scott Weiland. Slash’s group will carry on with another singer. I’ve resisted asking this question for years for fear of sounding naive, but what is .. more
Apr 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Can't find it anywhere online yet, but radio reports say it just came across the AP wire that BRETT FAVRE IS RETIRING as reported by Jay Glazer.More info as soon as we have it.Edit: The Story is on FoxSports.com http://msn.foxsports.com/nf.. more
Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Festival of Films in French
Feb 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Velvet Revolver @ The Eagles Ballroom
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee