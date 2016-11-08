RSS

Venus In Fur

venusinfur.jpg.jpe

Max Williamson and Becky Cofta etch an intricate story into a small stage for Off the Wall Theatre this month in a production of Venus in Fur. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:24 PM Theater

Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s novella gave us a word for masochism and inspired the Velvet Underground and Roman Polanski’s film about a theatrical production of Venus in Fur gone awry. Mathieu Amalric is the harassed director and Emmanuelle ... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:56 PM Home Movies

This month, I was given the opportunity to see a production of Venus in Fur at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and participate in a talkback after the performance with the actors and artistic director. The show runs until Nov. 3, and you sh... more

Oct 23, 2013 2:40 PM Sexpress

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Venus in Fur is a scintillating foray into topics risqué, comedic and ultimately deeply relational. Exploring the psychology of BDSM, Venus is the story of a director auditioning an actress for the leading rol... more

Oct 3, 2013 12:51 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES