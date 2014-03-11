RSS

Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Daily Dose

A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more

Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Expresso

In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM News Features

The Abele administration was set to award a multiyear transit contract worth between $492 million and $820 million to an out-of-state company that received the poorest scores for bus service but more

Jan 15, 2014 2:15 AM News Features

Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose

The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more

Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM News Features

The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more

Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM News Features

The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more

Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM News Features

Rock the Green, the environmentally minded, &quot;near-zero waste&quot; music festival that got off to <a href=\"/blog-7323-a-rainy-rock-the-green.html\">a rainy start</a> last September, will return to Veterans Park for a second year on Saturday,.. more

Feb 8, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

Tim Burton is obviously drawn to the look if not the substance of Victorian Gothic, and to protagonists relentless in their refusal (or inability) to conform. Little wonder he wanted to direct Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, a Victoria... more

Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

More than most of their R&B contemporaries, The Neville Brothers drew from the sounds of their native Louisiana, incorporating New Orleans-styled jazz, funk and Cajun influences into records like 1981’s Fiyo on the Bayou . more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“A lot of people found Gabriel to be aninteresting choice for me,” says Stalh Nixonin China ,Music Feature more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

