Verge Music Festival
The Colored Museum at UWM with Lights Camera Soul
The playwright describes The Colored Museum as a cross between a party and an exorcism. George C. Wolfe’s 1986 exploration into African American culture and history makes it to an intimate staging at UWM this month courtesy of Milwaukee-based orga.. more
Jan 12, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rice N' Roll Bistro Opening Soon
A casual Thai and Japanese fusion restaurant called Rice N' Roll Bistrowill be opening in early 2015 at 1953 N. Farwell in the former House of CornedBeef spot. Owners and chefs Tony Karaneekit and J.J. Lertsinsongserm, both fromThailand, have p.. more
Jan 8, 2015 3:31 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Neutral Milk Hotel Will Play Their First Milwaukee Show in April
Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Theatre on Main Brings Evita to Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more
Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Verge Music Festival: What Worked, What Didn't
As of this writing, attendance figures haven't been released for Summerfest's inaugural Verge Music Festival, though it's safe to guess from the spotty crowds this weekend that they probably weren't nearly what organizers were hoping for. Of cours.. more
Jun 7, 2010 12:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Verge Music Festival
The Verge Music Festival saves its biggest headliner for its second night: Weezer, the iconic ’90s power-pop band that emerged from a late-’90s hiatus for an impressive run of hit singles from albums that sometimes disappointed longtime more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Verge Music Festival
Summerfest’s inaugural, two-day alternative music festival Verge kicks off with an opening day topped by the brooding alt-metal/post-grunge group Three Days Grace, who are supported on the main stage by Eagles of Death Metal and Crash more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Building The Verge Music Festival
By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Manchester Orchestra Added to Verge Festival; Temporary Discount
Atlanta rockers Manchester Orchestra, who canceled a planned performance at the Rave this weekend, have been added to the Verge Music Festival, along with Los Angeles' Scarlet Grey, Madison's Locksley and two Chicago bands, The Loyal Divide and Vi.. more
Apr 28, 2010 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Weezer, AFI, Cold War Kids, Raveonettes and She & Him to Play Milwaukee's Verge Festival
Summerfest's upstart alternative music festival was finally christened this week following a competition to name the event: It will be called the Verge Music Festival. The festival, which will debut at the Summerfest grounds on June 4 and 5, also.. more
Mar 10, 2010 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Optical Delusions
Like burlesque performances, magic and variety shows have benefited from a sudden revival in recent years, as young performers put a modern twist on old-fashioned art forms. Twenty-something Shorewood nativ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Trouble In Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
NYE at Red Arrow Park
It isn't nearly as crowded as Times Square, but the quaint ice-skating rink at Red Arrow Park is the heart of Downtown's public New Year's Eve celebration today from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and a fine option for,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments