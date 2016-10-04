Verge
Three Women Explorers with UW-Whitewater Theatre
Eric Overmyer is best-known for his work as a writer/producer for television. He’s worked on some very acclaimed shows over the decades including St. Elsewhere, Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order . He’s a bit less-known as a playwr.. more
Oct 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Animal Magnetism’ Draws Visitors to JMKAC
Humans have developed extraordinary affection for domesticated animals. That affection often extends to animals in the wild, too, though the feeling is sometimes supplanted by fear. John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) investigates the c... more
Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Voting Commences to Name Summerfest's New Music Fest
Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more
Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (The Motor)
The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview