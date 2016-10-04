RSS

Verge

14441215_10154557641936660_4569154435447460004_n.jpg.jpe

Eric Overmyer is best-known for his work as a writer/producer for television. He’s worked on some very acclaimed shows over the decades including St. Elsewhere, Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order . He’s a bit less-known as a playwr.. more

Oct 4, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13174.jpe

Humans have developed extraordinary affection for domesticated animals. That affection often extends to animals in the wild, too, though the feeling is sometimes supplanted by fear. John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) investigates the c... more

Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4977.jpe

Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more

Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM On Music

blogimage4977.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES