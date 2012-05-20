RSS

Veronica'S Position

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy <i>Veronica's... more

May 20, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy <i>Veronica's Position</i> is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 12, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy <i>Veronica's Position</i> is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged... more

In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

May 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

