Verse & Vino
Boulevard's Verse and Vino In a Historic Building
The Boulevard Theatre's Verse & Vino fundraisers are a lot of fun. Wine. Appetizers. A silent auction. Actors milling about. Fun. Next month, the venerable little theatre company helmed by Mark Bucher is staging a V&V fundraiser at the City Ligh.. more
May 21, 2012 10:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard Theatre's 25th Anniversary Celebration
The Boulevard Theatre celebrates a quarter century since it opened. It's annual wine tasting/poetry reading is actually not nearly as pretentious as it sounds . . . the Boulevard's annual fundraiser/ get together celebrates 25 years of the Bou.. more
May 15, 2011 4:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
STS9 (Sound Tribe Sector 9) w/ Ghostland Observatory and Big Gigantic
One of the first improvisational jam bands to use a canvas of electronic- and dance-based sounds instead of rock- and blue-based ones, Sound Tribe Sector 9 is at the forefront of an offshoot of jam music affectionately called jamtronica. Th... more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pennsylvania's Criminal Mastermind
In March, when retired NYPD officerJohn Comparetto was approached at gunpoint in a men’s room at a HolidayInn near Harrisburg, Pa., he quietly handed over his wallet. Butonce the robber left, Co,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE