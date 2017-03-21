RSS

Veruca Salt

rocketpaloma.jpg.jpe

The first Rocket Paloma EP, Great, found singer Joanna Kerner bemoaning lost love and kvetching about frenemies. On Rocket Paloma’s four songs she’s a cagier, more cryptic observer of the relational goings-on around her, and sounds as if sh... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:28 PM Album Reviews

veruca salt 2014 reunion turner hall ballroom.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Chicago band Veruca Salt experienced a swift rise to fame in 1994, helped along in no small part by the then all-powerful MTV bestowing significant airplay on their debut single, “Seether,” but,Concert Reviews more

Jul 11, 2014 12:38 PM Concert Reviews

benkweller.jpg.jpe

Ben Kweller, Veruca Salt and more! more

Jul 9, 2014 1:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

On the old Shepherd-Express.com site, I used to run a semi-regular Discount CD Round-Up feature, but I’ve cut back in recent months, mostly because I made a resolution not to buy CDs I don’t need. Does it matter that I can snag the Tommy Boy sound.. more

Feb 19, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage568.jpe

Beginning today, The Milwaukee Public Museum hosts the heralded (and occasionally controve New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES