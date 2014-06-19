Veterans Affairs
Issue of the Week: Ron Johnson’s Bad Vote for Veterans
In the past few weeks, we've heard horror stories about the impact of the underfunding of Veterans Affairs hospitals around the country. It seems that the system can't handle the numbers
Jun 19, 2014 8:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Bob Curry, Founder of Dryhootch
Vietnam combat veteran Bob Curry founded Dryhootch of America in 2008 as an accessible, collaborative network of people and nonprofit organizations to provide support and services for veterans and their families...
Jul 9, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: Republicans' War on Working Women
As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier...
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments