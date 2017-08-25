Veterans Park
Wilde Subaru Frank Mots International Kite Festival Flies Over Veterans Park
Spanning the weekend of Sept. 9-10, the Wilde Subaru FrankMots International Kite Festival celebrates the centuries-old tradition ofkiting. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. both days, and features a number of kite-related attractions inc.. more
Aug 25, 2017 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Glad to be Gay
Dear Ruthie expounds upon events in and around Milwaukee of interest to the LGBT community, in particular, the annual PrideFest, which takes place on the Summerfest grounds June 9-11. more
Jun 6, 2017 12:59 AM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Be Cool, Fool, and Fly a Kite on New Year’s Day
If diving into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan on NewYear’s Day isn’t quite your thing, but you still want to take part in anoutdoor activity and be part of a longstanding Milwaukee tradition, then bundleyourself up and head on over to .. more
Dec 26, 2016 7:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
The Great Circus Parade: The History of a Uniquely Milwaukee Tradition
The Great Circus Parade was held in Milwaukee 30 times between1963 and 2009. The event was an homage to the Nineteenth Century practice ofparading a circus’s major attractions through the main streets of a host cityto promote the coming sh.. more
Dec 5, 2016 3:54 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Santa Hustle 5K Comes to Veterans Park
The 6th annualSanta Hustle 5K Milwaukee is coming to Veterans Park on Saturday, December 3,2016, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participantswill don Santa hats and beards, along with dri-fit half-zips provided with registration.Cookie and can.. more
Nov 10, 2016 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee June 16-22
Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more
Jun 14, 2016 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Going Pro Around Milwaukee
Time’s a-wastin’Milwaukee: it’s time to go pro! Time to get your rear in gear and take it tothe next level. Don’t be put off by the emptiness of these catchphrases, drinkdeep of their rousing sentiment and consider going pro with the help of t.. more
Jun 23, 2015 7:14 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Broad’s Bursting with Pride
It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more
Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Blowing Horatio's Horn
C.S. Forester's seafaring tales of the Napoleonic wars were a favorite in Hollywood back in the days when in swashbuckling pictures were a genre unto themselves. In more recent years, The A&E Channel ran an Emmy-winning series based on Forester's .. more
Jul 23, 2011 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Barney’s Version
Paul Giamatti won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a comedy for his lead role in Barney’s Version, but the film is a lemony comedy, more bitter than sweet—at least until the climax. It’s the story of Barney Panofsky (Giamatti), a succe more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
NYE Breakfast with Mr. Potato Head
Make your reservations early to ring in 2011 family-style, featuring breakfast with Mr. Potato Head! Enjoy a continental breakfast at the Museum on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 7:30 until 8:45am, and,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Faces of Economic Death
If you've turned on the tube these last few weeks, you've probably been a collateral casualty of the biggest televisual war of attrition in recent memory. No, I'm not talking about the scripted skirmishes between cable channels, nor am I re... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Anonymous 4
With an ear for beauty and an interest in musicology, not to mention a lovely set of voices, Anonymous 4 is one of the most popular exponents of early music—primarily the sound of Western Europe before the Baroque Age. With The Cherry Tree,... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Interview: Rufus Wainwright Talks Family, Going Pop
Plenty of songwriters were born into musical families, but few more so than Rufus Wainwright, the son of folk singers Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, and the older brother of folk-rock singer Martha Wainwright. Wainwright has col... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
July 2 - July 8
The Paper Chase @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. John Congleton’s brooding, gut-punching production has made ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
On Dixie Dirt
I've long held a soft spot for singer-songwriters and bands who build unsettling dirges around Nirvana's terse, bluesy chords and slow-burning angst---Scout Niblett, Young People, Family Tree-era Bellafea, pre-self-parody Cat Power---so I was thri.. more
Dec 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Family Kite Festival
You know summer is on the horizon when the kites come out. This year, the season’s first major kite event, the Family Kite Festival, has added an extra day, running both today and tomorrow at Veteran,Today in Milwaukee more
May 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
