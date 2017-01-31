Veterans And Ptsd
Local Veterans Find Hope and Healing through the Arts
“I did part of that picture in the back of my van on some cardboard boxes,” said Willie Weaver-Bey of the painting that earned first place in a national veterans art competition. “And I did it with my finger. I didn’t use anything but my... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
A Thriller with a Milwaukee Setting
Set in Milwaukee, Nicholas Petrie’s 2015 debut novel, The Drifter, drew comparisons to thrillers like Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne or Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. Petrie’s protagonist is Peter Ash, an Iraq War vet suffering from PTSD. P... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:48 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Guitars for Vets
Co-founded in 2007 by Patrick Nettesheim and Dan Van Buskirk, Guitars for Vets (G4V) is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit giving back to men and women who have served our country. The program, which has more than 40 chapters in 20 states and has ... more
Jul 2, 2014 2:29 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff 2 Comments