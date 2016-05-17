RSS

Veterans

Eleven top Milwaukee chefs are hosting the benefit dinner “Milwaukee Chefs for Homeless Vets: Waffle House Re-Imagined” on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) to support the nonprofit Milwaukee ... more

May 17, 2016 4:17 PM Expresso

MHVI has founded a new collaborative initiative called Wisconsin Veterans Network, or VetsNet for short, and will host an open house at its new office (6317 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis) on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-noon. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:00 PM Expresso

The City of Milwaukee’s Ninth Annual Holiday Drive is underway and this year donations benefit returning soldiers and their families with the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. more

Dec 8, 2015 9:42 PM Expresso

Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Off the Cuff

Two new Wisconsinlocations of Ground Round are opening in 2015, in Onalaska and Brookfield. Thespring opening of the Brookfield location will mark the return of thefamily-friendly chain to the Milwaukee area, where a number of locations usedto.. more

Dec 10, 2014 5:16 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Feast of Crispian isa fascinating project that pairs theater professionals with U.S. militaryveterans. For the last 18 months, Jim Tasse and his colleagues have beenworking with veterans from the Zablocki V.A. teaching acting techniques wit.. more

Nov 11, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

Theexperience of Vietnam has been explored quite a bit in books and movies andthe like. The experiences of those to serve in the military more recently areexplored in Letters Home, a touring show that is coming to theMarcus Center’s Vogel Hall.. more

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Theater

Since its founding in 1990, the Fisher House Foundation has built 62 Fisher Houses, which are comfort homes available free of charge to veterans receiving medical care for injuries or illnesses more

Jan 17, 2014 3:14 AM Expresso

Founded in 2004 by Judith Singer, Being There-Reaching Out (BT-RO) is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that financially, emotionally and physically assists families of Wisconsin men or women more

Nov 27, 2013 1:37 AM Expresso

Founded in 1990, Wisconsin Stand Down has been offering “a hand up, not a hand out” to Milwaukee veterans by providing homeless or at-risk veterans access to longer-term solutions by building community and inter-organizational relationsh... more

Oct 10, 2013 1:52 AM Expresso

An estimated 1,200 low-income and uninsured military veterans won’t be eligible for BadgerCare coverage, thanks to Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). more

Apr 11, 2013 5:42 PM News Features

Craving a tasty new brew? Savory cheese? Delicious sausage? Then join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, April 27, for our first annual Stein & Dine beer, cheese and sausage festival at Milwaukee’s State Fair Expo Center more

Mar 14, 2013 2:58 AM Stein & Dine

Adam Miszewski

Nearly everybody I know who saw Beach House’s 2010 performance at the Pabst Theater described it in one word: dark. In the spirit of their muse Mazzy Star, the band performed on a barely lit stage, casting only the faintest silhouettes, a moody bu.. more

Oct 11, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more

Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Taking Liberties

Vietnam combat veteran Bob Curry founded Dryhootch of America in 2008 as an accessible, collaborative network of people and nonprofit organizations to provide support and services for veterans and their families... more

Jul 9, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

We all carry wounds, real or imagined, that shape our lives and determine our destinies. The three characters in Heroes, currently running in the Touchstone Theatre on the American Players Theatre's Spring Green campus, have some very real ... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

And with the close of its state convention the Tea Party takeover of the state Republican Party is complete. The leading candidates for governor are actively courting the Tea Party crowd and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate for U.S. Sena... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Sweden’s Basshunter (born Jonas Altberg) gained international recognition in the Eurodance scene with his 2007 album, Now You’re Gone , which spawned his most popular singles so far, including “All I Ever Wanted.” The superst more

May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

