Local Chefs Supporting Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative
Eleven top Milwaukee chefs are hosting the benefit dinner “Milwaukee Chefs for Homeless Vets: Waffle House Re-Imagined” on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) to support the nonprofit Milwaukee ... more
May 17, 2016 4:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Wisconsin Veterans Network Collaborators
MHVI has founded a new collaborative initiative called Wisconsin Veterans Network, or VetsNet for short, and will host an open house at its new office (6317 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis) on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-noon. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
City of Milwaukee’s Holiday Drive Supporting Service Men and Women
The City of Milwaukee’s Ninth Annual Holiday Drive is underway and this year donations benefit returning soldiers and their families with the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. more
Dec 8, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Coping Through Shakespeare
Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
The Ground Round Returns
Two new Wisconsinlocations of Ground Round are opening in 2015, in Onalaska and Brookfield. Thespring opening of the Brookfield location will mark the return of thefamily-friendly chain to the Milwaukee area, where a number of locations usedto.. more
Dec 10, 2014 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
Veterans Performing Shakespeare This Sunday
The Feast of Crispian isa fascinating project that pairs theater professionals with U.S. militaryveterans. For the last 18 months, Jim Tasse and his colleagues have beenworking with veterans from the Zablocki V.A. teaching acting techniques wit.. more
Nov 11, 2014 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Letters Home at Marcus Center
Theexperience of Vietnam has been explored quite a bit in books and movies andthe like. The experiences of those to serve in the military more recently areexplored in Letters Home, a touring show that is coming to theMarcus Center’s Vogel Hall.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Heroes of the Week: Fisher House Wisconsin Volunteers and Fundraisers
Since its founding in 1990, the Fisher House Foundation has built 62 Fisher Houses, which are comfort homes available free of charge to veterans receiving medical care for injuries or illnesses more
Jan 17, 2014 3:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Being There-Reach Out Volunteers
Founded in 2004 by Judith Singer, Being There-Reaching Out (BT-RO) is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that financially, emotionally and physically assists families of Wisconsin men or women more
Nov 27, 2013 1:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Veterans Helping Veterans: Wisconsin Stand Down Volunteers
Founded in 1990, Wisconsin Stand Down has been offering “a hand up, not a hand out” to Milwaukee veterans by providing homeless or at-risk veterans access to longer-term solutions by building community and inter-organizational relationsh... more
Oct 10, 2013 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Veterans Are Collateral Damage In Walker’s War on Medicaid
An estimated 1,200 low-income and uninsured military veterans won’t be eligible for BadgerCare coverage, thanks to Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). more
Apr 11, 2013 5:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Stein & Dine
Craving a tasty new brew? Savory cheese? Delicious sausage? Then join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, April 27, for our first annual Stein & Dine beer, cheese and sausage festival at Milwaukee’s State Fair Expo Center more
Mar 14, 2013 2:58 AM Amanda Sullivan Stein & Dine
A Brighter Beach House
Nearly everybody I know who saw Beach House’s 2010 performance at the Pabst Theater described it in one word: dark. In the spirit of their muse Mazzy Star, the band performed on a barely lit stage, casting only the faintest silhouettes, a moody bu.. more
Oct 11, 2012 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Turning Point in the Elections
The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more
Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Bob Curry, Founder of Dryhootch
Vietnam combat veteran Bob Curry founded Dryhootch of America in 2008 as an accessible, collaborative network of people and nonprofit organizations to provide support and services for veterans and their families... more
Jul 9, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Understanding Ourselves Through APT's 'Heroes
We all carry wounds, real or imagined, that shape our lives and determine our destinies. The three characters in Heroes, currently running in the Touchstone Theatre on the American Players Theatre's Spring Green campus, have some very real ... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Issue of the Week: The Right to Recall Officials Is Yours
In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Issue of the Week: Republicans' War on Working Women
As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Issue of the Week: Where Are the Moderate Republicans?
And with the close of its state convention the Tea Party takeover of the state Republican Party is complete. The leading candidates for governor are actively courting the Tea Party crowd and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate for U.S. Sena... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Basshunter w/ Steve Aoki
Sweden’s Basshunter (born Jonas Altberg) gained international recognition in the Eurodance scene with his 2007 album, Now You’re Gone , which spawned his most popular singles so far, including “All I Ever Wanted.” The superst more
May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee