Veto
Can You Spot the Multimillion-Dollar County Contract?
Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more
Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Clock Is Ticking
Today’s the big day forthe budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. They’re trying to cram in as muchbusiness as possible so that you and I won’t have time to sort through thedetails and respond to them. It may take a day, it may take a few days.. more
Jun 4, 2013 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Colonial Life Seen Through ‘American Quilts’
In the early 19th century, 23-year-old Mary Remington meticulously stitched samplers and an exquisite whitework quilt. Along with faithfully practicing her needlework, Remington also wrote 29 letters to her fiancé, who often worked on the o... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan A&E Feature
The Dutchess and The Duke w/ Greg Ashley and Jaill @ Club Garibaldi
Maybe it was due to therollicking start-off by local garage poppers Jaill, who played to There’s No Sky (Oh My My) ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews