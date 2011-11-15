Vetter
USA Women's Hockey wins Four Nations, Knight scores winning goal
Team USA, which featured two current Badgers and three former Badgers, got some Olympic revenge on Team Canada by winning the Four Nations Cup in Sweden this weekend.Current Badger Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie.. more
Nov 15, 2011 2:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Tracy Chapman (8/14)
Make her first time appearance at The Pabst, Tracy Chapman will be performing this Friday (August 14) at 8pm. With simple melodies and heartfelt lyrics makes her music easy to connect w,Promotions more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 4 Comments
Jessie Vetter wins Patty Kaz Award!
The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Women headed to Frozen Four
The Badger women's hockey team will be headed to their fourth straight Frozen Four starting next Friday in Boston after a dominating quarterfinal victory over Dartmouth today.Afterward, the Dartmouth coach seemed a little stunned:“Wow, Wisconsin i.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Women's Hockey's Jessie Vetter
Badger women's hockey goal Jessie Vetter is currently playing for Team USA (along with other current and former Badgers playing for both USA and Canada) I don't know a whole lot about team and club hockey, so I'll point you once again to these guy.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Milwaukee-New Berlin Water Sale Could Be Near
The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Best Court Money Can Buy
The wealthiest corporations inWisconsin now have the best state Supreme Court money can buy. How are you enjoying it so far? How do you like the WisconsinSupreme Court giving a humongous $265 million tax refund to the richestcompanies in the ... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Spamalot
Monty Python’s most beloved feature film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee