RSS

Vetter

Team USA, which featured two current Badgers and three former Badgers, got some Olympic revenge on Team Canada by winning the Four Nations Cup in Sweden this weekend.Current Badger Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie.. more

Nov 15, 2011 2:14 AM More Sports

Make her first time appearance at The Pabst, Tracy Chapman will be performing this Friday (August 14) at 8pm. With simple melodies and heartfelt lyrics makes her music easy to connect w,Promotions more

Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions 4 Comments

The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The Badger women's hockey team will be headed to their fourth straight Frozen Four starting next Friday in Boston after a dominating quarterfinal victory over Dartmouth today.Afterward, the Dartmouth coach seemed a little stunned:“Wow, Wisconsin i.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Badger women's hockey goal Jessie Vetter is currently playing for Team USA (along with other current and former Badgers playing for both USA and Canada) I don't know a whole lot about team and club hockey, so I'll point you once again to these guy.. more

Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2998.jpe

 The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2905.jpe

The wealthiest corporations inWisconsin now have the best state Supreme Court money can buy. How are you enjoying it so far? How do you like the WisconsinSupreme Court giving a humongous $265 million tax refund to the richestcompanies in the ... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage1918.jpe

Monty Python’s most beloved feature film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES