Jan 25, 2016 5:35 AM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 25, 2016 5:35 AM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast113.jpg.jpe

Jan 18, 2016 5:42 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 18, 2016 5:42 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast112.jpg.jpe

Jan 11, 2016 4:36 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 11, 2016 4:36 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast110.jpg.jpe

Dec 28, 2015 4:02 PM Video Games are Dumb

Dec 28, 2015 4:02 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_shovel.jpg.jpe

Shovel Knight is a game out of time. Embracing the graphics, gameplay, and themes of the Nintendo Entertainment System with unabashed devotion, Yacht Club Games have written an 8-bit love letter 30 years in the making. But games have long evolved .. more

Dec 14, 2015 6:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast108.jpg.jpe

Dec 14, 2015 4:38 PM Video Games are Dumb

Dec 14, 2015 4:38 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_nobodyepisode1.jpg.jpe

Dec 8, 2015 5:12 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_santafamilygames2015.jpg.jpe

Santa might get all the credit but YOU have quite the ordeal on your hands. Video games are expensive and often littered with mature language and images. Worse yet, many of the games targeted at youngster are down right terrible! Don’t panic, we’v.. more

Dec 1, 2015 4:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

Dec 1, 2015 4:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nov 30, 2015 5:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_saintsinnerpope.jpg.jpe

On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more

Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast105.jpg.jpe

Nov 23, 2015 4:08 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nov 23, 2015 4:08 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast103.jpg.jpe

Nov 9, 2015 3:39 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nov 9, 2015 3:39 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_killer7.jpg.jpe

Killer7 loomed large in my unplayed backlog for years. It’s early trailers showed off unique cell shaded graphics juxtaposed with an aggressively unsettling vibe. There was shooting from a first person perspective, anime cutscenes, constant scream.. more

Nov 3, 2015 2:08 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_guitarherovsrockband.jpg.jpe

It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_segabeatemup.jpg.jpe

On the first episode of Pressure Past, we discuss the history of Sega Beat Em Ups. From Golden Axe to Dynamite Cop, the triumphs and tragedies! more

Oct 20, 2015 3:01 AM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_transformersreview.jpg.jpe

31 years after their debut on American airwaves, The Transformers are ready to defend Earth in their latest game, Transformers Devastation. Developer Platinum Games (Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance) have brought their signature brand of .. more

Oct 13, 2015 12:15 PM Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments

vgad_sports+3.jpg.jpe

In 1958, physicist William Higinbotham developed the very first video game to use a graphical display, Tennis For Two. 14 years later, Pong would take America by storm, devouring millions of quarters and flying off store shelves. Since then, sport.. more

Jul 21, 2015 2:06 PM Video Games are Dumb

Will Wisconsin continue to rely on cars and freeways or will it finally get serious about launching 21st-century public transit projects.That depends on who will become governor, since Democratic candidate Tom Barrett and Republican nominee... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 5 Comments

“Do you like dogs?”The Sweet Partner in Crime and I had been dating for a few weeks when she invited me to swing by her place for some food and a glass or three of wine. My family had had dogs while I was growing up, although my sister was ... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage12391.jpe

One of 2010’s most striking folk records is also one of the most difficult to hear. Strand of Oaks’ great new Pope Killdragon is being distributed exclusively through the subscription website eMusic, so listeners have to sign more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

