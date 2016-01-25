Vgad
What Nintendo’s Next Console Needs to Succeed (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Fourteen)
Jan 25, 2016 5:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Eye of the Storm (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Thirteen)
Jan 18, 2016 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Assassin’s Creed Skips a Year (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twelve)
Jan 11, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
10 Best Games of 2015 (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Ten)
Dec 28, 2015 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Shovel Knight (Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS4, PC)
Shovel Knight is a game out of time. Embracing the graphics, gameplay, and themes of the Nintendo Entertainment System with unabashed devotion, Yacht Club Games have written an 8-bit love letter 30 years in the making. But games have long evolved .. more
Dec 14, 2015 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Eight: A Very Slow News Week
Dec 14, 2015 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Why Final Fantasy 7 Going Episodic is Great News
Dec 8, 2015 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Parents: Buy Your Kids These Games This Christmas
Santa might get all the credit but YOU have quite the ordeal on your hands. Video games are expensive and often littered with mature language and images. Worse yet, many of the games targeted at youngster are down right terrible! Don’t panic, we’v.. more
Dec 1, 2015 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Six: Who Cares About Xtreme 3?
Nov 30, 2015 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Saint, Sinner, Pope: The Inconsistent Narrative of Video Game Outrage
On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more
Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Five: No, Terrorists Didn’t Use PS4s to Plan an Attack
Nov 23, 2015 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Three: Activision Buys Candy Crush
Nov 9, 2015 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Killer7: 10 Years Later
Killer7 loomed large in my unplayed backlog for years. It’s early trailers showed off unique cell shaded graphics juxtaposed with an aggressively unsettling vibe. There was shooting from a first person perspective, anime cutscenes, constant scream.. more
Nov 3, 2015 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Rock Band 4 VS Guitar Hero Live
It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more
Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The History of Sega Beat'em Ups
On the first episode of Pressure Past, we discuss the history of Sega Beat Em Ups. From Golden Axe to Dynamite Cop, the triumphs and tragedies! more
Oct 20, 2015 3:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Transformers: Devastation
31 years after their debut on American airwaves, The Transformers are ready to defend Earth in their latest game, Transformers Devastation. Developer Platinum Games (Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance) have brought their signature brand of .. more
Oct 13, 2015 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments
10 Best Arcade Sports Games!
In 1958, physicist William Higinbotham developed the very first video game to use a graphical display, Tennis For Two. 14 years later, Pong would take America by storm, devouring millions of quarters and flying off store shelves. Since then, sport.. more
Jul 21, 2015 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Elections Have Consequences: Mass Transit
Will Wisconsin continue to rely on cars and freeways or will it finally get serious about launching 21st-century public transit projects.That depends on who will become governor, since Democratic candidate Tom Barrett and Republican nominee... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Music Feature 5 Comments
For Mooch.
“Do you like dogs?”The Sweet Partner in Crime and I had been dating for a few weeks when she invited me to swing by her place for some food and a glass or three of wine. My family had had dogs while I was growing up, although my sister was ... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Strand of Oaks w/ Golden Coins and Wolfgang Schaefer
One of 2010’s most striking folk records is also one of the most difficult to hear. Strand of Oaks’ great new Pope Killdragon is being distributed exclusively through the subscription website eMusic, so listeners have to sign more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee