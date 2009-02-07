Vhs Or Beta
Einstein's Daydreams
With his wild halo of hair and sad penetrating eyes, Albert Einstein became an instantly recognizable star in the 1920s. His face shone as brightly as anyone in Hollywood and unlike most movie stars, his light hasn’t faded. When he visited Americ.. more
Feb 7, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
VHS or Beta DJ's
VHS or Beta doubled down on the dance-punk craze of half a decade ago, pairing their exci Bring On The Comets ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 15 - May 21
Bring on the Comets ,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
VHS or Beta
VHS or Beta doubled down on the dance-punk craze of half a decade ago, pairing their exci Bring On The Comets ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee